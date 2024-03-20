 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Latest moves: Patriots lose OT Trent Brown

New England Patriots links 3/20/24 - Resetting the roster: Where are the holes?

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys
CB Christian Gonzalez. Pats could use another tall cornerback to play opposite Gonzalez
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Andy Hart pinpoints the greatest unknown in the Patriots’ rebuild: How long will it take? Clearly, after a rather frugal, conservative path through his first run at free agency, the de facto GM Wolf seems to be taking anything but a quick-fix approach.
  • Doug Kyed examines the Patriots 2024 depth chart to se where the roster stands after free agency.
  • Taylor Kyles grades the Patriots’ offense after the initial wave of free agency.
  • Chad Finn feels that with good-not-great-results in free agency, the Pats really need this draft to be a hit.
  • Clare Cooper takes a look at what the Patriots have at the TE position and what TEs they could acquire in the draft.
  • Mike Kadlick profiles the top 5 edge rushers in this year’s draft class.
  • Alex Barth notes that with Trent Brown signing a 1-year deal with the Bengals, the Pats now need a new left tackle.
  • Andrew Callahan explains how RB Antonio Gibson could change the Patriots new offense.
  • Taylor Kyles notes Antonio Gibson tells reporters he’s more than a third-down back.
  • Matt Dolloff identifies five free agents to know for the Patriots in the second wave of free agency.
  • Alex Barth tells us the Patriots top staffers, including Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo, are expected to be at all the top quarterback pro days this year.
  • Nick O’Malley notes the Patriots cleared cap space by releasing Chris Board. Now, they’re set to get even more money thanks to him signing with the Ravens.
  • Christopher Price’s Patriots mailbag: There could be more roster-building before next month’s draft.
  • Nick O’Malley highlights ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who says he’s ‘not as confident’ the Patriots take a QB at No. 3.
  • Harrison Reno reports Deatrich Wise Jr just became an owner of the Beaumont Renegades, an upcoming expansion team in American Indoor Football.
  • Eye On Foxborough podcast: Karen Guregian and Chris Mason talk with Rob Gronkowski about ‘The Dynasty’, the Patriots without Bill Belichick, Malcolm Butler, and more. (32 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Staff (ESPN) Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to fortify offensive line.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 10 offseason moves so far.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free agency: The good, bad and ugly.
  • Experts (ESPN) 2024 NFL free agency: Experts debate best, worst deals.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Former Chargers WR Mike Williams joins Jets on one-year deal worth up to $15 million.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 70 players in the NFL Draft.
  • Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Draft 2024: Top 50 big board is heavy on offense, starting with Drake Maye and Caleb Williams at the top.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Is J.J. McCarthy actually worth a top 10 pick? Buzz is growing for the Michigan quarterback, but opinions on him vary wildly.
  • Ben Solak (The Ringer) NFL Mock Draft: How free agency has shaken up the first round. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3: I am not sold on the Patriots staying here and taking whichever top quarterback remains—a trade back would make a ton of sense for a team with needs all across the roster. But considering the Patriots’ behavior in free agency—bolstering the offensive line with Michael Onwenu and Chuks Okorafor; securing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and trying to sign free agent WR Calvin Ridley—they seem to be setting the table for a rookie quarterback. More.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Post-free agency power rankings. Patriots 30th.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison discuss their disappointment with “The Dynasty”. Bottom line? Players didn’t rush for the exits. They wanted to stay.
  • Mike Kadlick relays Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison giving their opinions on ‘The Dynasty. McCourty: I got ‘duped’. Harrison on Belichick: “He gives guys who are the underdog an opportunity. No one talks about that. When everybody else is done with a guy, he brings in a Corey Dillion, he brings in a Randy Moss, he brings in a Rodney Harrison. And I just don’t think he got enough credit, enough respect, enough props. Man, this dude is the greatest coach of all time.”
  • Chris Mason notes Gronk said he wouldn’t be where he is today without Bill Belichick’s tough coaching, and passionately defends Belichick’s Patriots legacy.
  • Mark Maske (Washington Post) Tom Brady’s bid to own a stake in the Raiders is likely to remain on hold. [Free]

