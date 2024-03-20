New England Patriots links 3/20/24 - Resetting the roster: Where are the holes?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker and Free Agent Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots sign unrestricted free agent WR K.J. Osborn.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Breaking down QB Jacoby Brissett’s role with the Patriots.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Deep dive into Patriots FA moves, should New England trade down? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andy Hart pinpoints the greatest unknown in the Patriots’ rebuild: How long will it take? Clearly, after a rather frugal, conservative path through his first run at free agency, the de facto GM Wolf seems to be taking anything but a quick-fix approach.
- Doug Kyed examines the Patriots 2024 depth chart to se where the roster stands after free agency.
- Taylor Kyles grades the Patriots’ offense after the initial wave of free agency.
- Chad Finn feels that with good-not-great-results in free agency, the Pats really need this draft to be a hit.
- Clare Cooper takes a look at what the Patriots have at the TE position and what TEs they could acquire in the draft.
- Mike Kadlick profiles the top 5 edge rushers in this year’s draft class.
- Alex Barth notes that with Trent Brown signing a 1-year deal with the Bengals, the Pats now need a new left tackle.
- Andrew Callahan explains how RB Antonio Gibson could change the Patriots new offense.
- Taylor Kyles notes Antonio Gibson tells reporters he’s more than a third-down back.
- Matt Dolloff identifies five free agents to know for the Patriots in the second wave of free agency.
- Alex Barth tells us the Patriots top staffers, including Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo, are expected to be at all the top quarterback pro days this year.
- Nick O’Malley notes the Patriots cleared cap space by releasing Chris Board. Now, they’re set to get even more money thanks to him signing with the Ravens.
- Christopher Price’s Patriots mailbag: There could be more roster-building before next month’s draft.
- Nick O’Malley highlights ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who says he’s ‘not as confident’ the Patriots take a QB at No. 3.
- Harrison Reno reports Deatrich Wise Jr just became an owner of the Beaumont Renegades, an upcoming expansion team in American Indoor Football.
- Eye On Foxborough podcast: Karen Guregian and Chris Mason talk with Rob Gronkowski about ‘The Dynasty’, the Patriots without Bill Belichick, Malcolm Butler, and more. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to fortify offensive line.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 10 offseason moves so far.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free agency: The good, bad and ugly.
- Experts (ESPN) 2024 NFL free agency: Experts debate best, worst deals.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Former Chargers WR Mike Williams joins Jets on one-year deal worth up to $15 million.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The top 70 players in the NFL Draft.
- Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Draft 2024: Top 50 big board is heavy on offense, starting with Drake Maye and Caleb Williams at the top.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Is J.J. McCarthy actually worth a top 10 pick? Buzz is growing for the Michigan quarterback, but opinions on him vary wildly.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) NFL Mock Draft: How free agency has shaken up the first round. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3: I am not sold on the Patriots staying here and taking whichever top quarterback remains—a trade back would make a ton of sense for a team with needs all across the roster. But considering the Patriots’ behavior in free agency—bolstering the offensive line with Michael Onwenu and Chuks Okorafor; securing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and trying to sign free agent WR Calvin Ridley—they seem to be setting the table for a rookie quarterback. More.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Post-free agency power rankings. Patriots 30th.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison discuss their disappointment with “The Dynasty”. Bottom line? Players didn’t rush for the exits. They wanted to stay.
- Mike Kadlick relays Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison giving their opinions on ‘The Dynasty. McCourty: I got ‘duped’. Harrison on Belichick: “He gives guys who are the underdog an opportunity. No one talks about that. When everybody else is done with a guy, he brings in a Corey Dillion, he brings in a Randy Moss, he brings in a Rodney Harrison. And I just don’t think he got enough credit, enough respect, enough props. Man, this dude is the greatest coach of all time.”
- Chris Mason notes Gronk said he wouldn’t be where he is today without Bill Belichick’s tough coaching, and passionately defends Belichick’s Patriots legacy.
- Mark Maske (Washington Post) Tom Brady’s bid to own a stake in the Raiders is likely to remain on hold. [Free]
Loading comments...