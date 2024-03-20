Recently-released Chris Board joining Ravens is good news for the Patriots

Before the start of free agency, the New England Patriots decided to part ways with veteran linebacker and special teamer Chris Board. Even though Board was a regular on five kicking game units for the Patriots in 2024, they seemingly valued their net salary cap savings of $1.045 million more than his presence on the roster.

One week after being let go, Board has found a new home. The 28-year-old will return to the Baltimore Ravens, for whom he had already played between 2018 and 2021, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Board finding a new team also is good news for the Patriots.

New England, after all, will now be entitled to receive a credit on its salary cap. A guaranteed salary offset provision clause in the original two-year, $5 million contract he signed with the Patriots last offseason makes it possible: it essentially allows his ex-club to recoup any compensation he will receive from his new one up until the value of his guaranteed salary is reached.

In Board’s case, the Patriots stand to gain up to $440,000 that way. The sum will not be added to their 2024 cap, however, but rather transfer into 2025.

Board is not the first player this offseason falling into that category. Wide receiver DeVante Parker also had an offset clause in his deal, meaning that the Patriots now stand to gain additional cap space in 2025 as well after he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Like his former teammate, he was released last week.

Board had a productive one-and-done stint in New England. He tied Brenden Schooler for the team lead with 407 kicking game snaps in 2023 (88.9%) and also ranked second with 10 tackles, three shy of Schooler.

The Patriots are in the process of overhauling their special teams operation this offseason. Not only did they hire new kicking game coaches headlined by coordinator Jeremy Springer, they also have only three of their top 11 players from a year ago under contract at the moment.