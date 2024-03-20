As owners of the third overall selection and in need of a reboot at the position, the New England Patriots are a prime candidate to select a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether they ultimately will remains to be seen, but they are doing their homework on the top prospects available.

That process kicks into its highest gear yet this week, with the team’s leadership around director of scouring Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo entering the pro day cycle.

The first big event comes up on Thursday in Los Angeles, at the USC pro day featuring projected No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams. According to a report by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Wolf, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney will all be present for Williams’ workout.

Mayo will not be, but eventually join those three plus a bigger Patriots contingent for the subsequent pro days including those of fellow highly-touted QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy. Those pro days will take place on the following days:

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan): March 22

Drake Maye (North Carolina): March 28

Jayden Daniels (LSU): March 27

The Patriots already got in close contact with the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Williams, McCarthy, Maye and Daniels were all on New England’s interviews list, as well as other passers not expected to come off the board as early as those four.

Coming off a 4-13 season that led to substantial change across the organization, the Patriots are entering a major rebuild. One prominent part of it was moving on from former starting quarterback Mac Jones, presumably with the goal of replacing him in the draft.

Even with Williams projected to go first overall to the Chicago Bears, and with the Washington Commanders seemingly set to pick a QB at No. 2 as well, New England is in line to add one of the big names at the position in late April. Before a decision will be made, however, the team’s leaders will continue their scouting efforts.

Pro days are a big part of those, as are the Top-30 visits that will follow over the coming month.