DeMario Douglas among several Patriots to wear new jersey numbers in 2024

The offseason is the time for change in the NFL, and this includes players switching jersey numbers. Recently, two members of the New England Patriots’ wide receiver room made a move from double- to single-digit numbers; they were joined by two free agency acquisitions ditching their old numbers for new ones.

Among them is DeMario Douglas. A sixth-round selection by the Patriots a year ago, Douglas had a promising rookie campaign wearing his No. 81 jersey: he set rookie wide receiver records for the Bill Belichick era in both catches (49) and receiving yards (561), and looks poised for an increased role in 2024.

Whatever job he will have in New England’s new-look offense, he will have a new-look number on his chest. Douglas, after all, has decided to ditch 81 in favor of his old college number at Liberty, 3.

In full, the list of jersey numbers changes available so far looks as follows:

No. 1: WR Jalen Reagor

WR Jalen Reagor No. 2: WR K.J. Osborn

WR K.J. Osborn No. 3: WR DeMario Douglas

WR DeMario Douglas No. 16: LB Sione Takitaki

Like Douglas, Jalen Reagor also was with the Patriots last season. After wearing number 83 during his first year in New England, he too returned to his college roots: Reagor donned No. 1 during his career at TCU.

K.J. Osborn and Sione Takitaki, meanwhile, arrived from the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in free agency. They too will wear their college digits after changing NFL teams.

Osborn used to wear No. 17 during his four years as a Viking, but is also making the move back to his college number: he had the No. 2 on his jersey during his lone season at the University of Miami in 2019. Takitaki, on the other hand, was No. 16 for the final four years of his five-year college career at BYU.

The NFL loosening its jersey number rules back in 2021 made those moves possible. Before that modification, none of the four players would have been eligible to wear their college numbers at the pro level. Now, they have made the move back — and they might not remain the only ones as the Patriots roster continues to experience turnover.