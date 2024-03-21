New England Patriots links 3/21/24 - KJ Osborn ‘trusts the Patriots plan at QB’ — What plan?

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault highlights WR K.J. Osborn’s virtual press conference, where he says he hopes to provide the Pats with a spark, both on the field and off it.
- Press Conference: KJ Osborn. (15 min. video)
- Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line. (15 min. video)
- “GMFB” debates do the Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick in ‘24 draft. (5.33 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bill Speros writes, “The Big Lie” has given birth to triplets. They are: “Full throttle.” – Tom Werner, “Burn some cash.” – Jerod Mayo, and “Weaponize the offense.” – Eliot Wolf. All three are borderline submissions to the Attorney General’s consumer fraud department.”
- Phil Perry examines what Eliot Wolf is looking for in his next QB: Five QB prospects who best fit the new mold.
- Ian Logue suggests if the Patriots trade back, they may already have a solution at QB in Nathan Rourke.
- Jordan Daly relays Phil Perry on why he would take Drake Maye over both Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams.
- Jerry Thornton talks about the rumor that has the Vikings going all in to land QB Drake Maye.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview 2024: Running backs.
- Mark Daniels tells us who draft analyst Mel Kiper identified as prospects the Patriots could draft if they trade down.
- Karen Guregian relays senior draft analyst Mel Kiper, who says QB Drake Maye needs to sit Year 1.
- Lauren Campbell reports Ohio State held its pro day on Wednesday, but projected first-round pick WR Marvin Harrison Jr. chose not to participate in the event.
- Mike Kadlick tells us the Patriots reportedly met with Texas WR Xavier Worthy prior to Pro Day.
- Mike D’Abate highlights WR K.J. Osborn, who says he is both grateful and eager for the opportunity to showcase his versatility on the field this season.
- Sara Marshall notes the Patriots are rumored to be focused on trading for a top-name receiver this offseason.
- Lauren Campbell notes Kendrick Bourne was lauded by his teammates for creating a ‘fun mentality’ for the team.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots Notebook: There’s an ugly new reality young QBs in the NFL are dealing with.
- Pats Procrastination podcast: Clare and Chudders discuss all the goings on with the Patriots during free agency in particular with the offensive line and wide receiver groups. (35 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss Drake Maye’s potential, trading down to get LT Troy Fautanu, and Mike’s thoughts on a late-round sleeper at TE to help in the blocking game. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL free agency: Roster additions, cuts, remaining questions. Patriots biggest remaining roster hole: Left tackle. More.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) WR K.J. Osborn trusts that ‘everything will take care of itself’ for Patriots’ plan at QB.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Stephon Gilmore to Patriots?
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Breaking down 15 notable multiyear contracts from early part of 2024 NFL free agency
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) What we learned from Alabama, Ohio State and USC pro days.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Caleb Williams continues to keep his cards close to the vest.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2024 draft prospects by position 2.0: Quinyon Mitchell flies up fluid CB board.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders take Drake Maye at No. 2; Vikings, Steelers trade up into first round. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- R.J. White (CBS Sports) What it would cost Vikings to trade up to No. 2 through No. 5 for QB.
- Michael Baca (NFL.com) New kickoff format, ban on hip-drop tackle among 10 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Some coaches want to get rid of kickoff, start drives at 25.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL will consider a stricter rule against crackback blocks.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFLPA asks NFL to not outlaw controversial tackle, citing further confusion for players.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Enhanced injury rate makes NFL feel compelled to ban hip-drop tackle.
- Ben Axelrod (Awful Announcing) The 5 biggest sports media storylines of the NFL offseason.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Sam Neumann (Awful Announcing) What is Peyton Manning’s media career goal? Success with “ManningCast” and his Olympics gig raise questions about Peyton Manning’s future media career.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Chiefs, Royals pledge $266 million to Jackson County — if the April 2 vote goes their way. But here’s the reality. Not extending the sales tax will have a greater collective benefit to Jackson County citizens than the $266 million. Otherwise, the teams would spend the money on building or renovating their own stadiums.
