New England Patriots links 3/21/24 - KJ Osborn ‘trusts the Patriots plan at QB’ — What plan?

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
New England Patriots (26) Vs. Denver Broncos (23) At Empower Field at Mile High
QBs Nathan Rourke and Bailey Zappe
Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL free agency: Roster additions, cuts, remaining questions. Patriots biggest remaining roster hole: Left tackle. More.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) WR K.J. Osborn trusts that ‘everything will take care of itself’ for Patriots’ plan at QB.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Stephon Gilmore to Patriots?
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Breaking down 15 notable multiyear contracts from early part of 2024 NFL free agency
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) What we learned from Alabama, Ohio State and USC pro days.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Caleb Williams continues to keep his cards close to the vest.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Top five 2024 draft prospects by position 2.0: Quinyon Mitchell flies up fluid CB board.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders take Drake Maye at No. 2; Vikings, Steelers trade up into first round. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
  • R.J. White (CBS Sports) What it would cost Vikings to trade up to No. 2 through No. 5 for QB.
  • Michael Baca (NFL.com) New kickoff format, ban on hip-drop tackle among 10 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Some coaches want to get rid of kickoff, start drives at 25.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL will consider a stricter rule against crackback blocks.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFLPA asks NFL to not outlaw controversial tackle, citing further confusion for players.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Enhanced injury rate makes NFL feel compelled to ban hip-drop tackle.
  • Ben Axelrod (Awful Announcing) The 5 biggest sports media storylines of the NFL offseason.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Sam Neumann (Awful Announcing) What is Peyton Manning’s media career goal? Success with “ManningCast” and his Olympics gig raise questions about Peyton Manning’s future media career.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Chiefs, Royals pledge $266 million to Jackson County — if the April 2 vote goes their way. But here’s the reality. Not extending the sales tax will have a greater collective benefit to Jackson County citizens than the $266 million. Otherwise, the teams would spend the money on building or renovating their own stadiums.

