Patriots reportedly sign free agent safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The New England Patriots have reportedly added to their secondary. According to the NFL Network, the team has signed safety Jaylinn Hawkins to a one-year contract.

Screwed that one up. The #Patriots are signing former #Falcons and #Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins, sources say. Not the #Panthers, as I’d previously posted. Misread a text. Apologies on that one. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2024

Hawkins started last season with the Atlanta Falcons before being waived after six games. He was then claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the year and started three games.

In total, the 2020 fourth-round pick has started 25 games in his career. He’ll now provide depth to New England’s backend that has already seen Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills head elsewhere this offseason.

Hawkins does provide a different skillset than his predecessors, however. While Phillips and Mills played more in the box, Hawkins has primarily aligned as a free safety throughout his career. According to PFF, he has aligned deep for 921 snaps in four seasons to pair with 421 snaps in the box.

In addition to his work in the secondary, Hawkins projects as a large contributor on special teams. Last season, Hawkins saw consistent playing time on five units in the kicking game throughout his stints in Atlanta and Los Angeles.