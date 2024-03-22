PostPulpit Mailbag: Why did the Patriots fail to make a splash in free agency?

As the free agency “frenzy” winds down, the New England Patriots and the rest of the league turn their attention back to the NFL Draft. With Pro Days in full affect and Top 30 visits around the corner, let’s take a pause to break down the past week — and weeks ahead — for the Patriots in this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag.

@FreeMan31224 People saying the free agent class was average, fair enough, but an average team is like 8-9 or 9-8, we have finished with 4-13, we were below average. We should signed those “average” free agents. You can’t fix everything in one preseason, but at least try it ffs. Thoughts?

@alexisbgood If such money, why no splash? Pain!

It feels like the Patriots entered free agency with a handful of players they were willing to make a splash on. That group included wide receiver Calvin Ridley and their own lineman Michael Onwenu. One-for-two.

It’s the opposite approach from their 2021 free agent frenzy, where they overpaid for average talent at positions of need. While they reaped the short term benefits from their historic levels of spending, they quickly learned that’s not how to build a stable winner.

“If you want to have a good, consistent, winning football team, you can’t do it in free agency. You have to do it through the draft,” Robert Kraft said back in 2021. “So really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good.”

While it would have been nice to potentially plug some holes in free agency, there weren’t many options available for them to do so. They did a strong job of retaining their own players who should be part of the solution moving forward, while removing players who were ultimately deemed as part of the problem. Now, it’s on to the draft which will truly make-or-break the offseason.

@GooseOnBass Assuming no other major additions at cornerback (i.e. Stephon Gilmore reunion/early draft pick), how do we see the outside/inside snaps divvied up?

Just like at the start of last season, Christian Gonzalez holds down the No. 1 spot along the boundary after flashing his shutdown potential. Jonathan Jones, who played great football last year despite being thrusted into a No. 1 role, falls back into the field corner role where he primarily covers the oppositions Z-receiver. Marcus Jones then takes over primarily slot duties.

What the group still potentially needs is the third rotational boundary cornerback they have not had since Jason McCourty. Alex Austin and 2023 seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden are intriguing options for that spot as they both flashed promise last season in live action and in training camp, respectively. But, it remains a position that New England could looks towards to add competition to in the draft or a veteran free agent signing.

@t18149846 Who do you see being the most viable candidate at WR to trade for, assuming they are in the market?

I still have a hard time of seeing any of these receivers (Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins) even being moved. Maybe their respective teams end up feeling confident in their ability to replace their production in the draft, but both the Bengals and Niners are in the middle of their championships window. I wouldn’t be pushing top playmakers out the door.

If I did have to pick one though I’d lean Higgins. The two sides seem to be extremely far apart on extension talks and his trade value likely falls right in pick No. 34 range.

@ffgtakez What trade package would net Brandon Aiyuk to the Pats? And would you rather have him than Calvin Ridley?

As for those receivers, I’d take Aiyuk. He’s a much better player than Calvin Ridley even if you have to give up draft capital to get him. As for the package, it was rumored that San Francisco was asking Jacksonville for pick No. 17 and a player. So any deal starts with No. 34 plus more (unless New England trades down — hello, Minnesota and pick No. 23).

@TheeGM1 If the consensus is that this is a 2 or 3 year rebuild, why take the best available player at 3 and start there instead of forcing a QB to start and risk ruining him like we did with Mac?

The best way to accelerate a rebuild is to nail the quarterback pick. So, if the Patriots truly think one of Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels is a franchise quarterback they should run up the card.

But, forcing the wrong quarterback is the worst thing a team can do. If they aren’t sold with the QB that falls to three, they should pivot to either best player available or move down to accumulate assets.

@jahrinfilmen How realistic in the scheme of AVP would be the reunion with Jakob Johnson as FB? :)

Cleveland used center Nick Harris in the backfield at times, but they did not have a traditional full back on their roster under Van Pelt. So as of now I'd lean unlikely.

@patriots__daily did we ruin the rebuild by not having a smart GM to resign Barmore a year ago like I( a fan ) figured would be best !! For a top 3 Dt

I love your belief in the player after Christian Barmore battled injuries in 2022, but players can’t sign extensions until after the third year of their rookie contract is complete. That clock opened for Barmore this offseason, which the Patriots should absolutely make a priority.

That’s all for this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag. If you have questions you’d liked to be answered next week, submit them on Twitter using #PostPulpit. Make sure to be following @iambrianhines and @PatsPulpit as well.