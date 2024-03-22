When it comes to outside acquisitions, the New England Patriots have had a relatively quiet free agency period so far. Despite being among the league leaders in salary cap space entering the new league year, they decided to invest a significant portion in re-signings rather than any big-name additions via the open market.

Instead, the focus when it comes to external free agents was bolstering the team’s overall depth through high-quality rotational options. The latest signing falls into this category as well: safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who joined the team on a one-year contract on Thursday.

Hard facts

Name: Jaylinn Hawkins

Position: Safety/Special teamer

Opening day age: 27 (8/25/1997)

Size: 6-foot-11, 208 pounds

Contract status: 1 year

Experience

A four-star recruit out of high school, Hawkins decided to stay in his home state for his college career and committed to Cal. He went on to spend five years with the Golden Bears, appearing in 49 games with 39 starts. In total, he registered 158 tackles, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a pair of sacks. A honorable All-Pac 12 mention his senior campaign, Hawkins entered the draft as a projected late-round pick or rookie free agent.

He didn’t remain on the board that long: the Atlanta Falcons opted to invest the 134th overall selection in the fourth round to bring him in, quickly installing him as a special teams presence and backup defender. His role evolved over the subsequent three years, to a point where he became a starting safety before being demoted to a rotational role again.

Hawkins joined the Los Angeles Chargers midway through the 2023 season, to bring his total to 58 in-game appearances and 25 starts. He picked off four passes along the way, forced and recovered one fumble each, and scored a defensive touchdown.

2023 review

Stats (Atlanta): 6 games (0 starts) | 30 defensive snaps (8.1%), 125 special teams snaps (80.6%) | 2 tackles | 2 targets, 2 catches surrendered (100%), 22 yards | 1 special teams tackle, 1 missed tackle (50%)

Stats (Los Angeles): 10 games (3 starts) | 107 defensive snaps (13.4%), 126 special teams snaps (39.1%) | 11 tackles, 1 missed tackle (8.3%) | 2 targets, 1 catch surrendered (50%), 15 yards | 2 special teams tackles

Season recap: After Hawkins started 16 games as the Falcons’ featured free safety in 2023, the team saw some changes to its defensive coaching staff in light of coordinator Dean Pees’ retirement. The addition of incoming DC Ryan Nielson and a shift toward more man coverage looks, plus Atlanta signing Jessie Bates in free agency, negatively impacted the ex-starters’ outlook for the 2024 season.

Hawkins was indeed relegated to more of a backup and special teams role again, something his playing time numbers reflect. Over the first six weeks of the season, he was on the field for only 8.1 percent of defensive snaps (30 of 372) but 80.6 as a five-unit special teamer (125 of 155).

His hold on a roster spot appeared to depend on his special teams abilities, but by mid-October the Falcons had seen enough of their former fourth-round draft pick. In a relatively surprising move, Hawkins was released — a decision that allowed the Chargers to swoop in and pick him up on the waiver wire.

Once in Los Angeles, Hawkins continued to play a similar role to the the one held toward the backend of his Falcons tenure: he was primarily used in the kicking game, seeing regular action on two units (kickoff coverage, kickoff return) and spot duty on two others (punt return, field goal/extra point block). In total, he was on the field for 126 special teams snaps over his 10 games as a Charger (of 322; 39.1%).

Defensively, he saw slightly increased opportunities as a free safety. Playing 107 of a possible 801 snaps (13.4%), Hawkins registered 11 tackles.

Patriots preview

What will be his role? Hawkins’ role will likely continue to look quite similar now that he has arrived in New England. He will be a rotational option at safety, potentially lining up deep in order to allow Kyle Dugger and/or Jabrill Peppers to move closer to the box. In addition, he will also see regular action on up to five special teams units. In that sense, he will help fill two needs: the need for a free safety to complement Dugger and Peppers, and the need for some kicking game experience with only a handful of core players returning in 2024.

What is his growth potential? Entering his fifth NFL season, Hawkins has very much shown what he is and can be as a player. That being said, a more specialized role on defense in particular might suit him: being a package player as opposed to a starting option in the secondary might help mask some of his weaknesses, and put less pressure on him to perform — all while he will continue to see a heavy special teams workload.

Does he have positional versatility? Both on defense and in the kicking game, Hawkins has worn multiple hats. While he is primarily a free safety, he also has lined up closer to the box and in the slot on regular occasions. Additionally, he offers extensive experience on five special teams units: kickoff return and coverage, punt return and coverage, and field goal/extra point blocking.

What does it mean for New England’s salary cap? Although the details of his one-year contract are not yet available, we know that Hawkins’ deal does qualify for veteran salary benefit treatment. This means that his cash intake will be higher than his eventual cap number.

What does it mean for New England’s draft outlook? Even with Hawkins in the fold, the Patriots adding a developmental safety in the draft is possible. Given their needs in other areas, however, such an investment is unlikely to happen before the third day of the draft — a fact unchanged by New England signing Hawkins to a one-year deal.

How safe is his roster spot? Unless the Patriots guaranteed a significant portion of his contract — a theoretical possibility, but one that can be ruled out — Hawkins is not locked into his roster spot for the 2024 season. In order to make the team, he therefore will have to prove himself both on defense and special teams. Players such as Joshuah Bledsoe, Joe Giles-Harris, and the team’s current backup cornerbacks are also eying spots on the team, and will be his closest competition.

One-sentence verdict: Hawkins will not be Adrian Phillips 2.0 for the Patriots, but signing him still allows the team to fill his former role as a backup safety and potential core special teamer.