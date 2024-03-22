Patriots draft profile: Tip Reiman offers untapped potential as a late-round tight end

The New England Patriots did invest in their tight end group this offseason, extending Hunter Henry via a three-year contract and adding free agent Austin Hooper on a one-year pact. The position is therefore not an immediate need, but still one that would benefit from an infusion of young talent.

Luckily for the Patriots, the 2024 NFL Draft offers a lot of that. While the tight end position lacks marquee talent outside of projected first-rounder Brock Bowers out of Georgia, it does offer some interesting prospects projected to come off the board on Days 2 and 3. Among those is Illinois’ Tip Reiman.

Hard facts

Name: Tip Reiman

Position: Tight end

School: Illinois

Opening day age: 22 (9/17/2001)

Measurements: 6’4 7/8”, 271 lbs, 79 1/2” wingspan, 32 7/8” arm length, 10 1/2” hand size, 4.64 40-yard dash, 33” vertical jump, 10’1” broad jump, 9.92 Relative Athletic Score

Experience

Career statistics: 45 games (25 starts) | 1,484 offensive snaps, 555 special teams snaps | 59 targets, 41 catches (61.9%), 418 yards, 5 TDs | 3 kickoff return, 17 yards (5.6 yards/return)

Accolades: Academic All-Big Ten (2021, 2022, 2023)

Competing in track and field besides playing football, Reiman split his high school career between St. Thomas More in Rapid City, SD, and O’Gorman Catholic in Sioux Falls, SD. While he did win a state championship as a senior and received scholarship offers from both South Dakota and South Dakota State, the two-star recruit instead opted to join the University of Illinois as a walk-on in 2020.

Over the next four years, Reiman turned from an afterthought to one of the Fighting Illini’s better — if not necessarily one of their most productive — players. He did see a steady increase in opportunities for the team of former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema, and played a valuable role as a run blocker and part-time receiving option. He only finished his career with 41 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns, but repeatedly flashed his talents.

Draft profile

Expected round: 5-6 | Consensus big board: No. 181 | Patriots meeting: N/A

Strengths: At just under 6-foot-5, 271 pounds, Reiman already has a good frame that will help him compete against NFL-caliber competition. He has big hands and has shown that he knows how to use them, getting under defenders to drive them off the ball. In general, his blocking experience and willingness to get his hands dirty in the run game are a definitive plus; in fact, he might be one of the better blocking tight ends in this year’s draft and could therefore make an impact right away at the pro level.

Reiman also offers untapped potential as a receiver. He is quite fast for a man his size and able to get up to speed rather quickly. He also is capable of fighting off tackle attempts with the ball in his hands, and while not the most elusive player in open space can generate yards after the catch. Given his size, he might have a future as a red zone target as well.

If you're still disappointed that the #Patriots didn't bring back Pharaoh Brown, allow me to introduce 6'5", 271 lber Tip Reiman pic.twitter.com/kZX1y4FIhT — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 21, 2024

In addition to his on-field talents, Reiman also had a successful college career off the field. He was named Academic All-Big Ten three straight years, and was voted a team captain for his 2023 senior campaign.

Weaknesses: While his testing numbers are impressive, his film leaves some to be desired. That is especially true in the passing game. Reiman doesn’t have the natural separation skills to create space versus man coverage looks, and also is not the most nimble player meaning that passes outside of his frame can be an issue. In general, throwing him the ball in contested catch situations is a coin flip.

While his speed and mobility are adequate, he is unable to constantly threaten defenders deep or shake free from them via the use of head-fakes or similar misdirection plays. He is a rather one-dimensional player at the moment, whose strengths clearly lie in the blocking part of playing the position. He also openly questioned if birds are real at the Scouting Combine.

Patriots preview

What would be his role? With Pharaoh Brown joining the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, the Patriots have an opening in blocking department. Reiman could help fill it, and would play a traditional Y/in-line role in New England’s offense. He would primarily see action on early downs and short-yardage situations early on his career, serving as a complementary third options behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.

What is his growth potential? Reiman already is well-versed as a blocker already, and should only get better with more experience against NFL competition. His biggest potential for growth is in the receiving game. As noted above, he has the size to become a potential red area target, but he needs to become more technically refined to actually become a player worth trusting in the passing game outside of select few packages.

Does he have positional versatility? Even though most of his snaps at Illinois have come as an in-line tight end, Reiman also moved into the slot and was even split out wide on occasion. He also has a handful of fullback snaps on his résumé. Additionally, he was a regular on three special teams units over the course of his college career: kickoff return, punt coverage, and field goal/extra point protection. The Patriots do not use their tight ends in the game’s third phase a lot, but Reiman could factor into the mix.

Why the Patriots? Both Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper will turn 30 later this year, and their long-term outlook is in question. Reiman would add some young blood to the group, and due to his blocking prowess might even be able to contribute early in his career on a regular basis. He also offers good athleticism to possibly develop into a legitimate receiving option as well; if so, he might bring some stability to a position likely set to undergo another rebuild in the near future.

Why not the Patriots? At the moment, Reiman is a relatively one-dimensional player, and there are questions whether he will ever take the next step as a receiver. Furthermore, New England already might have a blocking tight end on its roster for 2024, with Austin Hooper blocking on more than half of his snaps in his previous two years under new-Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

One-sentence verdict: Reiman will be a bit of a project at the next level, but the Patriots might be willing to take the gamble due to his outlook as an early contributor and upside as a receiving option.

What do you think about Tip Reiman as a potential Patriots target? Should they go after him on Day 3? Or is a higher-rated player a better option at tight end? Please head down to the comment section to share your thoughts.