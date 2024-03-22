 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/22/24 - 2024 NFL Draft: Potential Patriots at Edge, RB, QB

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Matthew Judon sacks Jared Goff
Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: Vikings could trade up for J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye in 2024 NFL draft.
  • Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL Free Agency 2024: Most improved teams include Raiders, Bears, Falcons. No Pats.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) Eagles, Jets, Steelers among teams in line for turnaround after signings/trades. No Pats.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) Schein’s Favorite moves of free agency frenzy: Ravens, Falcons, Jets among nine teams deserving praise. No Pats.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Top bargain free-agent signings expected to make big impacts. RB Antonio Gibson included.
  • Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball) 2024 NFL Draft prospects: Kicker.
  • Charlie Prio (The Draft Detectives) 2024 NFL Draft grades.
  • Gilberto Manzano (SI) QB Caleb Williams won’t get ahead of himself despite dazzling at crowded Pro Day.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) Top-paid players at every position after NFL Free Agency.
  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) NFL mock draft: A top QB prospect falls amid trades galore in the top 10. Pats trade out of No. 3, pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 11.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Rich McKay declines to share Competition Committee’s position on delay of trade deadline.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Penalty enforcement provisions of proposed kickoff rule could be tweaked.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) League shrugs at NFLPA’s resistance to hip-drop ban.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL has no plans to discuss a ban on the tush push.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Geoff Magliocchetti looks at how Patriots fans feel ‘The Dynasty’ was geared too far in favor of owner Robert Kraft.
  • Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap: Exclusive interviews by Patriots.com with executive producer/author Jeff Benedict and executive producer/director Matthew Hamachek of The Dynasty. (58 min. video)
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Kansas City man charged with stealing $46,000 worth of Dolphins’ equipment during game.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Third suspect charged with murder in Kansas City parade shooting.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...