New England Patriots links 3/22/24 - 2024 NFL Draft: Potential Patriots at Edge, RB, QB

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Free Agent Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne and sign Unrestricted FA S Jaylinn Hawkins.
- Mike Dussault notes Austin Hooper is excited to reunite with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and put his experience to use in New England.
- Press Conference: Austin Hooper. (13 min. video)
- Player interviews: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Austin Hooper share their excitement for the 2024 season in New England. (1.20 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?, Recent mock drafts, Patriots Dynasty doc talk. (2 hours)
- Patriots Catch-22: College Pro Days, Offensive line draft tiers, Free agency update. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth previews the running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft with an eye on what New England may do.
- Mike Kadlick identifies the top 5 edge rushers for the Patriots in the 2024 draft class.
- Bernd Buchmasser and Brian Hines’s Patriots 2024 draft meetings tracker: Workouts, interviews, visits, analysis, and more.
- Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots brass are in Ann Arbor for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day.
- Mike Kadlick highlights Tim Hasselbeck calling potential next Patriots QB Drake Maye ‘as good of a prospect’ he’s ever seen.
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots have added free agent safety Jaylinn Hawkins to a defensive backfield which was in need of some depth heading into the upcoming NFL Season.
- Karen Guregian hears from several former QBs and football experts on whether or not the Patriots should start or sit a rookie QB. Their opinions are all over the map.
- Alex Barth tells us the Pats met with two Texas draft prospects who would help ‘weaponize’ the offense: WR Xavier Worthy and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.
- Mike D’Abate profiles Patriots draft prospect: Illinois’ TE Tip Reiman.
- Phil Perry’s 7-round Pats mock draft: Drake Maye gets UNC teammate to weaponize offense.
- Taylor Kyles posts his post-free agency frenzy Patriots Mock Draft 2.0. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Nick Goss highlights Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry debating whether the Patriots should trade for a high-end WR ahead of the draft.
- Harrison Reno highlights Hunter Henry on how he wants to help the team find its identity in this new era.
- Taylor Kyles talks about TE Austin Hooper bringing his “Jack-of-All-Trades” skill set to the offense.
- Chris Mason reports TE Austin Hooper says he has no idea what the Patriots plan at QB will be this season and explained how to get in a QB’s good graces “as bluntly as possible”.
- Andrew Callahan notes TE Austin Hooper provides a behind-the-scenes look at OC Alex Van Pelt.
- Brian Hines’ Patriots Mailbag: Why no free agency splashes from the Pats? Free agency, trade targets and more.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What to make of Patriots lack of spending? More.
- Darren Hartwell highlights NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein saying he believes Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith will work very well together.
- Zolak & Bertrand discuss the distasteful possibility of the Patriots being just mediocre after sucking the last 2 years
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: Vikings could trade up for J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye in 2024 NFL draft.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL Free Agency 2024: Most improved teams include Raiders, Bears, Falcons. No Pats.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Eagles, Jets, Steelers among teams in line for turnaround after signings/trades. No Pats.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Schein’s Favorite moves of free agency frenzy: Ravens, Falcons, Jets among nine teams deserving praise. No Pats.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Top bargain free-agent signings expected to make big impacts. RB Antonio Gibson included.
- Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball) 2024 NFL Draft prospects: Kicker.
- Charlie Prio (The Draft Detectives) 2024 NFL Draft grades.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) QB Caleb Williams won’t get ahead of himself despite dazzling at crowded Pro Day.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Top-paid players at every position after NFL Free Agency.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) NFL mock draft: A top QB prospect falls amid trades galore in the top 10. Pats trade out of No. 3, pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 11.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Rich McKay declines to share Competition Committee’s position on delay of trade deadline.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Penalty enforcement provisions of proposed kickoff rule could be tweaked.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) League shrugs at NFLPA’s resistance to hip-drop ban.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL has no plans to discuss a ban on the tush push.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Geoff Magliocchetti looks at how Patriots fans feel ‘The Dynasty’ was geared too far in favor of owner Robert Kraft.
- Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap: Exclusive interviews by Patriots.com with executive producer/author Jeff Benedict and executive producer/director Matthew Hamachek of The Dynasty. (58 min. video)
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Kansas City man charged with stealing $46,000 worth of Dolphins’ equipment during game.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Third suspect charged with murder in Kansas City parade shooting.
