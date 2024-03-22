Patriots optimistic about Austin Hooper’s fit in their offense, contract details show

The New England Patriots headed toward free agency with only one tight end on their roster. La’Michael Pettway would not remain alone for long, however: not only did the team re-sign Hunter Henry to a three-year contract, it also added Austin Hooper as an external unrestricted free agent.

Hooper signed a one-year, $3 million contract to join the Patriots. And looking at the pact’s finer print, one can get the impression that the club is rather optimistic about his fit in its new-look offense.

TE Austin Hooper: Contract details

2024:

Base salary: $1.21 million*

Signing bonus: $1.2 million*

Roster bonus: $510,000

Workout bonus: $80,000

Incentives (LTBE/NLTBE): $1.25 million

Salary cap hit: $3.125 million

*fully guaranteed

One thing that jumps out about Hooper’s contract numbers is his salary cap hit being higher than the deal’s base value. How comes? The Patriots classifying $125,000 of his $1.25 million contract incentives as likely to be earned (LTBE) is the reason behind that, and why it counts versus the cap unlike the non-likely to be earned (NLTBE) portion of those incentives.

We can also see that a significant portion of the pact has been fully guaranteed. Both his $1.21 million base salary and his $1.2 million signing bonus will be Hooper’s even if he does not take a single snap for the team. This, in turn, effectively guarantees he will be on the roster as either a second or third option behind Hunter Henry and a possible draft pick come September.

What all of that also makes clear is that the Patriots appear to have a role in mind for Hooper already. What exactly it will look like remains to be seen, but the familiarity between him and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has to be factored into any projection.

The two spent two years alongside one another at the Cleveland Browns, with Hooper and Van Pelt joining forces in 2020 and 2021. During that time, Hooper appeared in 31 total regular season and playoff games and caught 93 combined passes for 842 yards and eight touchdowns. He saw most of his action as a blocker, though: he served as either a run blocker or pass protector on 54.1 percent of his offensive snaps.

The Patriots employing him in a similar fashion would not come as a surprise. Either way, they are paying him to be a prominent contributor regardless of his eventual usage within the scheme.