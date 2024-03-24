Sunday Patriots Notes: Jerod Mayo making strong first impression on roster newcomers

With the majority of free agency in the rearview mirror, the New England Patriots turn their attention back to the draft — where the pro days and top-30 visits are in full swing.

Make sure to check out our Sunday Patriots Notes to stay up to date with all things not covered elsewhere on Pats Pulpit.

1. First impressions: Austin Hooper’s first tour of Gillette Stadium as an official member of the Patriots brought him through the team’s cafeteria. It was there the tight end met his new head coach, Jerod Mayo, for the first time.

“Caught him in the lunchroom actually — or cafeteria — able to sit down and talk to him, just understand who he is,” Hooper said in his introductory video call this past week. “Family man, understand what he’s trying to build here and just gonna feel for the person because again, like most people just see three hours on Sunday when a lot more hours go into it.

“So just being able to understand, at least on the surface level at this point, who the man is and what he’s all about, what his philosophy is. It was a very productive conversation.”

Part of what Mayo has been building through his first months on the job is a new culture. That’s one that focuses on building and developing relationships with their players which will allow coaches to coach out of love.

So far, Mayo’s way of carrying himself has impressed New England’s newcomers.

“Definitely a different vibe from a head coach, just from the one day I met him,” newly signed running back Antonio Gibson said. “It didn’t sound like a coach just sounded like he was talking to one of the guys.

“I feel like that’s something that might be a positive thing in the locker room for him to be able to relate and communicate like that — kind of understanding both sides of it.”

Gibson, who made sure to share Mayo treated his daughter “with love”, was not alone in his thoughts on his new head coach. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who comes from a similar situation playing under former quarterback Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, had high remarks on Mayo as another former player turned head coach.

“I met Coach Mayo, spoke to him. A real down to earth guy as a former player. He was real cool, easy to talk to,” Osborn said. “I mean he’s a player’s coach and I love that. And that’s something that I am familiar with coming from [Kevin O’Connell] over in Minnesota, where he understands, he’s been in our shoes, he got Super Bowl, he’s been in the league.

“So, he knows what it’s like from our side and stepping over to the coach’s side. I feel like that plays a big factor. Just how the organization is ran, just from the practice schedule to the meals — the whole nine yards. Being a top guy, he knows how it’s supposed to be done and he knows what works. So, that’s what I’m excited for.”

2. Van Pelt’s personality: It takes more than just one individual to establish a new culture in an organization. Those who will join Mayo in playing a key role in doing so will be offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Hooper, who played under Van Pelt for two seasons in Cleveland, had plenty of high praise for the coordinator — which was a main reason for him signing with the Patriots.

“We worked together for two years, really smart guy,” Hooper said. “It’s good energy in the building. That’s a huge part of it, Most people just think of the three hours you see on Sunday, but there’s many more hours throughout the week where you’re spending a lot of time together, and it makes work so much better when you enjoy the people you work with.

“His style, his approach, his offense, his understanding of his personnel, and who he is as a man and coach. It’s going to make it really fun to be in the building every day.”

Hooper later added: “Just a guy who’s again has played a lot, been through a lot, coached a lot, and has seen the game from every angle,” Hooper said. “And being able to work with him and seeing him be the same dude every single day — by no means I’m implying he’ll let things slide, he’ll address issues as all good coaches do, but there’s a way to go about it, which inspires to guys and keeps the atmosphere good, keeps the atmosphere one where you can learn… one where you can push that boundary. I’ll say I’ve worked with a lot of coaches and not everyone’s like that.”

3. Combine connection: Hooper has plenty of connections to Van Pelt and others on the Patriots coaching staff. But, he will now once again cross paths with fellow tight end Hunter Henry — who he met at the NFL Combine prior to them both being selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.

“We got talking a bunch at the Combine,” Hooper shared. “We’ve talked throughout the years seeing him here and there and whatnot. But Hunter, I’m gonna spend a bunch of time with him in the tight end room. It’s gonna be a fun time. I’m looking forward to it.”

4. Hip-drop tackle: With the NFL Annual Meetings set for this upcoming week, the infamous ‘hip-drop’ tackle has been a popular subject. That is because the league’s competition committee is proposing a rule to enforce a 15-yard penalty and automatic first-down for using a hip-drop tackle.

The NFLPA, however, has voiced their displeasure with the potential ruling. That brings David Andrews comments from Week 13 — after Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a season-ending ankle injury due to such tackle — back into light.

“There’s been a lot of rule changes since I came into the league, right?” said Andrews, who was not alone in his belief in the locker room. “We used to be able to cut on the perimeter. [Defenders] used to be able to cut us on the perimeter. You’re talking about the drop tackle that people are talking about — you’re going to eventually take away everything in the game.

“It’s the defense’s job to tackle guys, and I don’t think people are doing that with malicious intent. Eventually, you keep taking away certain plays, taking away certain plays, taking away this, taking away that, what’s going to be left of the game? Look, it’s an unfortunate reality of this game, and no one wants to see that. Guys on other teams don’t want to see guys get hurt. We don’t want to see guys get hurt. But it’s an unfortunate reality of playing in the NFL — playing football at any level.”

5. Returns return? Another rule that is expected to gain serious traction is a revamped kickoff rule — which resembles the alignments used in the XFL and should make the play more prominent while also reducing injury risk. One player who has showed support is Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden, who led the nation in kickoff return average at 36.9 yards-per-attempt in 2021 while in college.

6. Bourne’s energy: When Jerod Mayo was asked how he would get the Patriots offense back on track in his introductory press conference, energy was one of the first words out of his mouth. There may not be a player on the roster that has more energy than wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, which made him a logical choice to re-sign this offseason.

When Bourne left the team last season after suffering his torn ACL, the rest of the roster could feel his energy leave as well.

“Seeing you come in the facility everyday with a smile on your face kinda brightens up everybody,” quarterback Bailey Zappe said at a recent celebration for Bourne’s new deal. “The first walkthrough after you got your injury, I remember you weren’t there and everybody was like ‘Damn’ — it’s just different without you there… It’s pretty sweet to see how one person can impact a team.”

7. New numbers: The past few weeks of roster movement has led to fresh jersey numbers becoming available. While some current Patriots players have decided to trade old numbers in for new choices, several of the team’s free agent additions have started to announce their new numbers as well.

That group includes K.J. Osborn, who is set to go back to the No. 2 he wore in little league football and at the University of Miami.

8. Gibson on Brissett: “Much respect to the guy. I feel like a vet’s vet,” Antonio Gibson, who was teammates with Jacoby Brissett last season, said of New England’s new quarterback. “He does what he needs to get done. He’s sharp. When he stepped in later in the season, he was on 10, he was ready to go. I think even I remember one situation, I think my guy wasn’t even warmed and he had to step into the game and he made some things shake, so much respect to him. Great player, great dude.”

9. Roster update: With the main wave of free agency in the books, New England’s roster is set at 70 total players (including safety Kyle Dugger who received the transition tag earlier this offseason). New England is currently schedule to have eight draft selections next month as part of the way to fill the final 20 roster spots available.

10. Setting up the week ahead: The aforementioned Annual NFL Meetings will be held in Orlando, Florida this week. Head coach Jerod Mayo is set to speak to media in attendance on Monday morning.

From there, the pro day circuit continues and an important week is set for New England. That includes quarterback’s Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye taking part of their respective workouts later this week, with a large portion of the Patriots brass — including Eliot Wolf and Mayo — set to be in attendance.