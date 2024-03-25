There is a lot of discussion about what the New England Patriots should do at pick No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and whether or not they should take a quarterback there.

I am personally higher on Drake Maye than I am on Jayden Daniels, and in this particular mock draft, the North Carolina QB goes to the Washington Commanders at No. 2. Keep that in mind as we move through this draft.

Round 1

TRADE: Patriots trade 1-03 and 4-103 to Minnesota Vikings for 1-11, 1-23, 5-157, 5-167, and a 2025 1st: The Patriots miss out on Drake Maye, and so they move back in a trade with the Vikings, who decide to go all-in on Jayden Daniels. In return, the Patriots get an extra first-rounder this year and next year, and they swap out their fourth-round pick for two fifth-rounders.

The incentive is that, because they throw in a little bit more value, they’re able to grab that first next year as well. Also, for a team that doesn’t have a lot of talent, getting an extra shot on Day 3 of the draft isn’t a bad idea either.

1-11: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): The Patriots need top-end talent at receiver, and Thomas Jr. has the potential to be just that. He might be the fourth receiver selected in this mock, but there’s a good chance that he would be the top receiver taken in any other year.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he has the size, and when he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, he should have jumped up some boards. He’s not just a speed guy though, but a solid route runner who has extremely good quickness to get in and out of his breaks. His ability to not only create separation on deep throws, but also track the ball downfield make him a player that will keep defensive coordinators up at night.

The Patriots may not have the answer at QB yet, but Thomas would give them an answer for the No. 1 receiver position. Not a bad start when rebuilding your offense.

Ridley gone?



Brian Thomas Jr Szn in Duuuval. pic.twitter.com/PHHlfD8fHO — clay (@07_clay) March 13, 2024

1-23: OT Amarius Mims (Georgia): This is a good year for the Patriots to be in need of an offensive tackle. They signed Michael Onwenu to play right tackle for the them for the next few years, but they are in need of a guy who can play left tackle for them moving forward. Enter Amarius Mims.

Mims is a special but unpolished prospect. He only started nine games in college, but his combination of size, speed, and power is rare, and he could be a guy that becomes a cornerstone left tackle in this league, even if he only played right tackle at Georgia.

His arms are over 36 inches long, and his wingspan is almost 87 inches. That, combined with the fact that he is 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, and ran a 5.07-second 40-yard dash with a broad jump over 9 feet, shows the potential that he has an an athlete. Is he there yet? No, but the Patriots could, for example, start Chukwuma Okorafor this year and give Mims a year to learn with the expectation that he will take over next season.

They did a similar thing with Nate Solder it worked out well. Mims is a higher-risk pick, but an athletic freak at left tackle could help the Patriots offense for years to come.

If you want to have some fun, watch UGA OT Amarius Mims vs Ohio St. He has so much raw power & he moves really well. He missed time this year with an ankle & tape is so/so but this is what he looks like when healthy. Also, 6’6 340 with almost 36 inch arms…very large human. pic.twitter.com/NesB1JqChp — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 29, 2023

Round 2

TRADE: Patriots trade 2-34 to Washington Commanders for 2-36 and 3-100: The Patriots move down a few spots and the Commanders jump up to grab a playmaker for their new offense. The Patriots get a pick back around where they had originally traded out of in the Minnesota deal in the first round.

2-36: QB Bo Nix (Oregon): Bo Nix has gotten an awful lot of hate, and I think there is a pretty good reason for it. He dominated in the Oregon offense, but a lot of his throws were within a few yards of the line of scrimmage, and he let his skill position players do most of the work for him. That doesn’t tell the whole story of his game, however.

Nix is adept at moving the pocket and avoiding pressure, and he has the best pressure-to-sack ratio in the draft. He also is a quick processor who can make fast decisions and get the ball out to his open receiver. He doesn’t have a Caleb Williams arm, but he has the arm strength to push the ball downfield to his new deep threat, Brian Thomas Jr.

He’s an older prospect at age 24, and his Auburn tape isn’t great, but he seemed to have turned a corner and is worth taking a shot on in the second round. If he can push Jacoby Brissett for the starting role this season, or even take over next year and be an effective starter for the Patriots, then the pick will be worth it.

I wasn’t sold on Bo Nix until I watched the Utah game. He shines all over this thing



1) a GORGEOUS moon shot that he sees immediately and fires a dime into perfect ball placement pic.twitter.com/avrlUXhT5n — The Zim Zone4️⃣ (@TheZimZone) March 19, 2024

Round 3

3-68: CB Khyree Jackson (Oregon): Jackson offers good size at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds, and should be able to help at outside corner right away. He is a press-man player who is best when he can get up in a receiver’s face and redirect him. He has the speed and athleticism to stay with receivers on the outside, and does a nice job helping in run support. He’s not the most fluid player, but if he can put his skills all together, he’s going to be a problem for offenses on the outside.

Cornerback is a sneaky position of need for the Patriots, especially on the outside. Jackson could help the team improve in this area if he can earn the starting role across from the Oregon Duck the Patriots drafted last season.

Khyree Jackson is such a smooth mover. Doesn’t even look like he’s going top speed and finds another gear. pic.twitter.com/qV3TzcgtHS — Gino Cammilleri (@GC24_Football) January 30, 2024

3-100: DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State): The Patriots have a young stud defensive lineman in Christian Barmore, but getting guys who can pressure the quarterback from inside is huge for a defense. Adding another player that can do it would therefore be good news for the Patriots.

They don’t have a ton of depth at inside rusher behind Barmore, so I like the idea of adding a high-upside guy like Hall at the end of the third round. This makes a second straight pick on defense for a team that needs a ton of offensive help, but you can’t simply ignore the defense in the draft. Adding talented guys who play important positions is huge, especially with the attrition that happens during the NFL season.

OSU DT #51 Michael Hall Jr. is super twitchy as pass rusher. Can really be a mismatch on the interior. https://t.co/LqxieYNgaD pic.twitter.com/c2S9egJbAf — Jordan Edwards (@babyrhino79) January 25, 2024

Round 5

5-137: WR Luke McCaffrey (Rice): The Patriots used their first pick in this mock on a receiver, but they need a lot of help, so they take another one here.

If you’re going to take a high-upside guy, it makes sense to take one with the genes of a guy like McCaffrey. Obviously, his brother is one of the best running backs in the league, and his dad was a very good receiver in the NFL as well. He had a good showing at the Senior Bowl, and ran a fast three-cone drill and short shuttle at the Combine. He would be a great fit for the Patriots as a depth piece at receiver.

5-157: S Jaylin Simpson (Auburn): Simpson played cornerback in college, but is making the transition to safety when he gets to the NFL. He doesn’t have a ton of weight on his frame, but he has the speed and athleticism to develop into the type of deep safety that the Patriots lost in Devin McCourty. The move is going to be a transition for him, and he probably won’t be able to contribute right away, but Simpson is exactly the kind of guy you like taking a flier on because of his athleticism.

One of my favorite picks in this mock is #Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson, who I feel like isn’t getting quite enough love in the safety class.



Has the ability to play nickel as well, experience at outside corner, would be valuable in any secondary. Very good player. https://t.co/jaqYzSVj03 pic.twitter.com/PVU2n7CzjT — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 22, 2024

5-167: RB Tyrone Tracy (Purdue): Tracy is another player who is making a position change. The difference is that he has already made his. After transferring to Purdue in 2022, they asked him to switch from receiver to running back. He responded by rushing for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tracy impressed at both the Hula and Shrine Bowls, and put on a show at the Combine as well. He is a high-upside player who doesn’t have a lot of tread on the tires. Obviously, his receiving skills are very good, having been a receiver first, but he showed some solid running ability as well. He could be a really good chess piece for the Patriots offense, even if that doesn’t happen fully until 2025.

When you think “Tyrone Tracy Jr” think “contact balance”. pic.twitter.com/vcB0ExqHB0 — Jacob (@NotionsOfJacob) March 24, 2024

Round 6

6-180: C Hunter Nourzad (Penn State): I like the idea of taking interior offensive linemen on Day 3 and seeing if you can develop any of them into a quality player.

Nourzad is a prototypical Patriot in the fact that he has played left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and, most recently, center at Penn State. He is willing to take coaching, and he also has the athleticism to play all of those spots in college. Having backups that can play multiple positions is huge, and Nourzad absolutely checks that box.

Having the experience that he does, and knowing that he is willing to do whatever the team asks him to do, makes me excited about this pick. I’m not sure if he’ll ever start, but quality depth, especially along the offensive line, is hugely important. That’s what the Patriots are getting in Nourzad.

Shoutout Hunter Nourzad (@NourzadHunter) for this punishing block on Saturday. This is the type of effort we love the see from the offensive line pic.twitter.com/KQcD7MGvqW — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) October 31, 2022

6-193: ED Jalen Green (James Madison): Green is a fifth-year senior whose final season was cut short due to injury, which isn’t a great start. He did, however, lead FBS in tackles for loss and sacks despite missing the last four games of the season, so he has that going for him.

He has some power at the point of attack, and he can obviously get after the quarterback, which is something that all teams covet. Injury, age, and competition in college are all a concern, but, at pick No. 193, I don’t mind taking a wild swing and seeing if you can hit on a sleeper in the draft.

James Madison’s Jalen Green just pulled off a nasty push-pull for his fourth sack of the game.



The Dukes star pass rusher has been the best defender in the G5 this season and he’s a sleeper prospect to know for the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/rFI5DYhtZ4 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 20, 2023

Round 7

7-231: OT Anim Dankwah (Howard): Remember when I talked about taking a swing? How about taking a swing on a guy that is 6-foot-8 and 353 pounds

Dankwah was a standout player at Howard, and, although he lacks some of the quickness that is necessary to be a starter in the NFL, there’s a chance that he can become a swing tackle at some point. Guys this size do not grow on trees, so taking a shot and seeing if you can develop him into more than just a run blocker makes sense.

#Howard OT Anim Dankwah (6-8, 360, #77) is a prospect to keep an eye on today in the Cricket Celebration Bowl (12:00 pm ET, ABC)



He has already accepted an invitation to play in the East-West @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/NC25SPMpBX — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 16, 2023

So, that’s the latest mock draft. A few new weapons for the Patriots, some help on the offensive and defensive lines, and a few secondary players as well. Let me know what you think of the draft in the comments!