New England Patriots links 3/25/24 - Mixed feelings about the offseason? Mayo’s all over it

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
New England Patriots Off-Season Press Conference
Jerod Mayo
Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will Patriots’ Jerod Mayo be a ‘players’ coach,’ and can it work? Scouting QBs; NFL Annual Meeting; Pats get extra week of OTAs because Mayo is a new coach; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Standing Pat with #3, Mock Draft 2.0.
  • Andrew Callahan’s Sunday NFL notes: The Pats’ best 1st-round trade isn’t a trade back, it’s a deal to land WR or OT.
  • Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: Inside the NFL’s radical proposed rules to revive the kickoff play while making it safer. [Free]
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: The 2024 Patriots could be a ‘grind’ indeed; More.
  • Brian HinesSunday Patriots Notes: Jerod Mayo making strong first impression on roster newcomers.
  • Conor Ryan highlights Jerod Mayo speaking to reporters about New England’s offseason so far, at the NFL’s annual meeting in Orlando.
  • Matt Geagan notes Jerod Mayo asks for some patience as he brings clarity to Patriots’ offseason process
  • Conor Roche notes Jerod Mayo told NFL Media that the Patriots “have to really be in love” with whoever they draft with the third pick.
  • Zolak & Bertrand discuss whether they should trust this coaching staff with a young QB.
  • Mike Kadlick reports the Patriots signed safety Jaylinn Hawkins to a one-year deal.
  • Andy Hart tells Eliot Wolf to draft QB Drake Maye at No. 3, in spite of the ‘pretty darn extreme’ discussion and analysis of Maye leading up to the draft.
  • Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots brass are in Ann Arbor for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day.
  • Mike D’Abate profiles Patriots Draft prospect Georgia Safety Javon Bullard - Going ‘Deep’?
  • Nick O’Malley rounds up the latest Patriots mock drafts and notes that the experts love the idea of the Pats trading down to the Vikings.
  • Sara Marshall tells us the Patriots had reportedly inquired about a trade for L’Jarius Sneed but missed their chance; The Titans will acquire him for the 2024 season.
  • Sara Marshall spotlights 4 former Patriots who are still having trouble finding jobs.

  • Dan Shaughnessy writes about why the Patriots docuseries ‘The Dynasty’ is a farce, and other thoughts. [Free]
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deion Sanders: “Certain cities . . . ain’t gonna happen” for Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter.

