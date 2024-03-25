New England Patriots links 3/25/24 - Mixed feelings about the offseason? Mayo’s all over it

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Free Agent Tracker and Mock Draft Tracker.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Jonathan Jones and his new wife Andressa share stunning photos from their island wedding.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will Patriots’ Jerod Mayo be a ‘players’ coach,’ and can it work? Scouting QBs; NFL Annual Meeting; Pats get extra week of OTAs because Mayo is a new coach; More.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Standing Pat with #3, Mock Draft 2.0.
- Andrew Callahan’s Sunday NFL notes: The Pats’ best 1st-round trade isn’t a trade back, it’s a deal to land WR or OT.
- Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: Inside the NFL’s radical proposed rules to revive the kickoff play while making it safer. [Free]
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: The 2024 Patriots could be a ‘grind’ indeed; More.
- Brian Hines’ Sunday Patriots Notes: Jerod Mayo making strong first impression on roster newcomers.
- Conor Ryan highlights Jerod Mayo speaking to reporters about New England’s offseason so far, at the NFL’s annual meeting in Orlando.
- Matt Geagan notes Jerod Mayo asks for some patience as he brings clarity to Patriots’ offseason process
- Conor Roche notes Jerod Mayo told NFL Media that the Patriots “have to really be in love” with whoever they draft with the third pick.
- Zolak & Bertrand discuss whether they should trust this coaching staff with a young QB.
- Mike Kadlick reports the Patriots signed safety Jaylinn Hawkins to a one-year deal.
- Andy Hart tells Eliot Wolf to draft QB Drake Maye at No. 3, in spite of the ‘pretty darn extreme’ discussion and analysis of Maye leading up to the draft.
- Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots brass are in Ann Arbor for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day.
- Mike D’Abate profiles Patriots Draft prospect Georgia Safety Javon Bullard - Going ‘Deep’?
- Nick O’Malley rounds up the latest Patriots mock drafts and notes that the experts love the idea of the Pats trading down to the Vikings.
- Sara Marshall tells us the Patriots had reportedly inquired about a trade for L’Jarius Sneed but missed their chance; The Titans will acquire him for the 2024 season.
- Sara Marshall spotlights 4 former Patriots who are still having trouble finding jobs.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Coral Smith (NFL.com) Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: Drafting QB at No. 3 is ‘priority right now,’ but ‘all the options are still open for us.’
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: One FA signing that can impact each divisional race this season.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Assessing every notable deal of the offseason, from Justin Fields to L’Jarius Sneed.
- Liam McKeone (SI) Commanders taking trade calls on No. 2 overall pick, per report.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Cardinals GM open to trading No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Malik Nabers: Who’s WR1 in this draft?
- Mark Maske (Washington Post) New kickoff, ban on hip-drop tackle under consideration at NFL owners meeting.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) A look at NFL’s proposed 2024 rule changes regarding kickoffs, hip-drop tackles, including new ‘landing zone’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Kickoff proposal gets a touchback tweak. For kickoffs that falls short of landing zone, drive will start 25 yards from spot of kick.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: “Minimal traction” to allow challenges, reviews of penalties in final two minutes of halves.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Dan Shaughnessy writes about why the Patriots docuseries ‘The Dynasty’ is a farce, and other thoughts. [Free]
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deion Sanders: “Certain cities . . . ain’t gonna happen” for Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter.
Loading comments...