Patriots committed to Antonio Gibson as their receiving back, contract details show

While quarterback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver were — and still are — the New England Patriots’ most prominent needs heading into the offseason, the running back position also had plenty of room for investments. The team, after all, was lacking a true receiving option to complement Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots feel that Antonio Gibson can be just that. A former third-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders, Gibson arrived in New England via a three-year, $11.25 million free agency deal earlier this month.

And as a look at the details of this contract shows, his new club is very much committed to him as its next receiving back.

RB Antonio Gibson: Contract details

2024:

Base salary: $1.125 million*

Signing bonus: $1 million*

Roster bonus: $510,000

Workout bonus: $115,000

Incentives: $2 million

Salary cap hit: $3.22 million

2025:

Base salary: $2.35 million

Signing bonus: $1 million*

Roster bonus: $510,000

Workout bonus: $140,000

Incentives: $2 million

Salary cap hit: $4 million

2026:

Base salary: $2.85 million

Signing bonus: $1 million*

Roster bonus: $510,000

Workout bonus: $140,000

Incentives: $2 million

Salary cap hit: $4.5 million

*fully guaranteed

The Patriots very much made their expectations for Gibson known through his contract. Given the structure and guarantees tied to the deal, he is essentially locked into a roster spot for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with only his remaining signing bonus proration guaranteed for 2026.

As for the first of those years, Gibson is carrying a $3.22 million cap number that includes a fully-guaranteed $.1125 million base salary and $1 million signing bonus proration. Additionally, his $115,000 workout bonus is considered likely to be earned as are $480,000 of his roster bonuses — he missed one game in 2023 — and $500,000 of his incentives.

If he can hit on those incentives, including those considered unlikely to be earned at the moment, Gibson could boost the total value of the pact to $17.25 million. The team would likely welcome that development, though, considering that it would mean he has hit both his availability and productivity parameters.

And as the last couple of years have shown, the Patriots have not had that in the receiving back department. Now, they seemingly believe that Gibson will be able to take over the role last held by James White.