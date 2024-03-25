UCF wide receiver Javon Baker becomes Patriots’ first reported Top-30 visit

With college all-star games and the Scouting Combine in the rear-view mirror, and with the pro day cycle also nearing its completion, the New England Patriots have started the next phase of their pre-draft evaluation period. They have started setting up Top-30 visits.

The first prospect linked to the team that way is UCF wide receiver Javon Baker, according to a report by Tony Pauline of spoortskeeda.com.

Baker, 22, started his college career at Alabama but transferred to Central Florida after two seasons of uneven opportunity. His two years with the Knights, meanwhile, were more productive: appearing in 27 games, he caught 108 passes for 1,935 yards and 12 touchdowns, and was named a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior in 2023. Baker also was invited to both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

A perimeter receiver who has shown an ability to make contested catches and stretch the field vertically, Baker projects as a mid-round selection in this year’s draft. He brings a somewhat raw profile to the equation, after all, and did not jump off the page through his testing numbers.

Baker was measured at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds at the combine. While his size is solid and he also performed well in the vertical jump (37”), his broad jump (10’1”) and especially his 40-yard dash (4.54) were lacking. In fact, he ranked only 26th of 30 wideouts running the 40 at the Combine in Indianapolis. His 7.72 Relative Athletic Score is a reflection of this.

The Patriots, however, might still be compelled to invest in Baker early on Day 3. The team is need of upgrades and developmental talent at the wide receiver position, and the UCF product would offer just that.

At the very least, we know New England is interested in him.

Every club is allowed to bring 30 prospects in for private evaluation. The “Top-30” name is a bit misleading, though, because the “top” part actually does not refer to anything: teams are allowed to take a look at every level of prospect they want, and those visits do not tell whether a club indeed has an early- or late-round grade on a player.

Instead, the visits primarily serve to complete the mosaic that is pre-draft evaluation. Teams might want to get a more intimate look at how a player handles himself during what is essentially a full day in the building and can include several components — from watching film, to medical checkups, to gathering information on other prospects. On-field activity such as workouts are not allowed.

Last year, six of the Patriots’ 12 draft picks had reported Top-30 contact with the Patriots, including first-round selection Christian Gonzalez.