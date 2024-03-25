Patriots ‘not dead set’ on drafting a quarterback third overall, says Jerod Mayo

With the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft in hand, the New England Patriots are in prime position to address the biggest need on their current roster. They are in line to pick one of the top quarterback prospects available, or so it appears.

According to head coach Jerod Mayo, however, that seemingly inevitable investment is no guarantee. Even with major questions at the most important spot on the team, the Patriots are keeping all their options on the table.

“It’s the priority right now. But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3,” Mayo told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche at the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, FL. “So, really all the options are still open for us.”

Mayo later echoed those remarks in a brief meeting with reporters, noting that the team is also listening to trade offers.

“We’re still open to any type of deals that come our way,“ he said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. ”We’re very far [into] the process, but we still have a long way to go. Definitely feel like we have time to really nail down our prospects in who we are going to go after.”

Mayo pointed out that scouting other positions beside quarterback is also part of the process. He does feel comfortable that his team will be fully set once the first round of the draft starts on April 25.

Unless a trade is made in the coming month, the Patriots look like serious candidates to come out of Round 1 with a new QB in hand.

The team, after all, is at a crossroads at the position right now. Discarded former starter Mac Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month, leaving free agency pickup Jacoby Brissett as well as Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke as the only passers under contract.

Zappe ended the 2023 season as the Patriots’ starter, with Rourke serving as his primary backup over Jones for the season finale. The 31-year-old Brissett, meanwhile, was signed to a one-year, $8 million deal to supposedly be a bridge quarterback for the 2024 season.

His head coach, however, is optimistic about Brissett’s outlook.

“A guy like Jacoby, he’s a great leader,” Mayo told Wyche. ”Everyone loves him. To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year. We’ll have to see. Like I said, we’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go.“

A former third-round draft pick by the Patriots, Brissett left in 2017 and later served as a part-time starter in Indianapolis, Miami and Cleveland. His one-year stint with the Browns — working under current Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt — served as a springboard for his return to New England.

Time will tell if Brissett will indeed be the starting quarterback come the regular season. As with all things QB right now, the team is seemingly not willing to make any commitments yet, at least publicly.