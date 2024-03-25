The New England Patriots have been focused on retaining talent this offseason, and it seems they are not done. One of the next players on the team’s shopping list is defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

In fact, the Patriots and Barmore have already had talks about continuing their partnership beyond 2024. Head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed that much on Monday morning.

“One thing with Barmore. He’s one of those players — he’s developed here,” Mayo said during the coaches’ breakfast at the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, FL.

“There were some questions coming out of college, obviously. His potential. He’s done a fantastic job really growing up. I think DeMarcus [Covington] and Joe Kim have done a good job really helping develop him. Once again, it goes back to: we want to keep our own. We want to keep our own players, and we have had talks with Barmore. Hopefully it all works out.”

Barmore joined the Patriots as a second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the next three seasons, he developed into a true all-around presence for the team along its interior defensive line.

A disruptive pass rusher who also has shown considerable strides as a run defender, Barmore has seen action in a combined 45 regular season and playoff games. He has 12.5 sacks to his name, as well as a forced fumble.

His 2023 season was his best to date. Playing just under 66 percent of defensive snaps over 17 games, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder bounced back nicely from what was an injury-riddled sophomore campaign the year prior. He registered a career- and team-high 8.5 quarterback takedowns, and also led New England’s defense with 56 total quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

While still a year removed from entering free agency, Barmore appears to be an early priority for the rebuilding Patriots. They already made investments in four members of their 2020 draft class earlier this offseason, retaining Kyle Dugger on the transition tag and signing Michael Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche to new contract.

Judged by Mayo’s statements, Barmore might become the first member of the 2021 class to get locked up long-term.