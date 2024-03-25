Coming off a 4-13 season, the New England Patriots entered the offseason among the NFL’s leaders in available salary cap space. Paired with a much-publicized statement about the team being “ready to burn some cash” from head coach Jerod Mayo — one he would later walk back from — expectations were high for the team entering free agency.

The Patriots had the cash and also appeared to have the willingness to start their rebuild with a bang. But while they did end up signing nine external players, there were no splashes of any kind.

Instead, the Patriots focused on keeping their internal talent in the fold as part of an apparent draft-and-develop strategy. And while this may end up yielding positive results further down the line, the key word in New England these days is “patience.”

Mayo himself said as much on Monday.

“I understand the frustration. I understand the expectation that was really built over the last 20 years. But at the same time, hopefully fans understand that we’re trying to build this the right way,” he said at the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, FL, on Monday morning.

“We’re trying to bring in pieces that we think are for the long term. I think there’s a combination between bringing people in for the short term, and you also have to think long-term, and that’s always a hard thing to do. I would just ask Patriots fans for patience.”

Mayo pointed out that his team was “picky” entering free agency, and not willing to blindly throw around cash just because of an abundance of it. He also explained that the free agency pool especially on offense being rather shallow forced the team to take more of a quiet approach.

Simultaneously, the Patriots’ first-year head coach did point out that the process of building the team is not done by any means.

“As we continue to put this team together, I think there has to be a process. It has to be a methodical process,” Mayo said. “The draft is coming up. There will be conversations as far as trades and things like that. And guys will be released. So, this is a process that’s going to go on all the way until after the draft.

Mayo’s message to Patriots fans unhappy with a lack of big free agency moves is therefore a simple one.

“Just sit back, and let us do our jobs going forward.”