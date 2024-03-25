Patriots will continue search for wide receiver upgrades through draft and trade market

In order to help get the worst scoring offense in football back on track, New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf hoped to “weaponize” the unit this offseason.

According to head coach Jerod Mayo, that meant adding a pass catcher that opposing defenses had to specifically game plan for and even double cover.

The Patriots tried to add that player in free agency as they made a competitive offer to wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley ultimately agreed to a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, a miss that Mayo called “disappointing” and now leaves New England looking elsewhere for upgrades.

Speaking at the NFL annual meetings on Monday, Mayo said the team is keeping that search open. With a weak free agent class now even more barren, New England will monitor the veteran trade market while they are also set to strike at the position in the draft.

“One hundred percent. We’re still open on the trade market,” Mayo said. “But I would also say this is a pretty deep class as far as receivers are concerned. So, it’s all on the table right now and hopefully as we continue to get closer to the draft, Eliot is fielding calls, the scouts are fielding calls. As we get closer to the draft, it starts to be a clearer picture. That’s really the goal.”

Among the top targets on the trade market is Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on the 25-year old receiver earlier this offseason as the two side reportedly remain far apart in extension talks.

The reported asking price for Higgins has been a late first- or early second-round draft selection, which falls right in the wheelhouse for the Patriots, who currently hold pick No. 34. But, as Mayo alluded too, they could also opt to select a rookie at that spot — or later — in what is widely considered one of the deepest and most talented receiver classes in recent years.

Any addition to the group would join free agent addition K.J. Osborn and re-signee Kendrick Bourne atop the depth chart. The Patriots’ roster also features promising second-year player DeMario Douglas, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, and T.J. Luther at the position.

No matter what route they take, Mayo is confident that the team will be able to add playmakers at that spot in the final stages of the team building period of the offseason to ultimately help weaponize their offense.

“I’m confident that we can absolutely fill those roles. In saying that, though, it’s going to take time. It’s going to take time,” Mayo said. “Our philosophy, as far as putting this roster together — look, you want to draft and develop. When it’s all said and done, you want to draft and develop. And I have 100% confidence in Eliot and his staff ‘weaponizing’ the offense and really getting us better as an overall team.”