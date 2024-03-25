Texans signing former Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant, per report

Myles Bryant’s run with the New England Patriots has reached its end after four seasons.

The Houston Texans plan to sign the veteran defensive back, as first reported Monday by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

Bryant, 26, arrived in Foxborough as an undrafted rookie in 2020. The University of Washington product went on to appear in 55 games, including 17 starts, despite beginning his initial falls on the practice squad after clearing waivers at the NFL’s 53-man deadline.

He recorded 200 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over that span while adding four interceptions.

Tendered at the right-of-first-refusal level of $2.627 million as a restricted free agent last spring, Bryant saw 74.8 percent of the defensive snaps in 2023. That rate ranked behind only linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and safeties Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger during New England’s 4-13 campaign. He also handled 20.9 percent of the workload on special teams and finished with a career-high 77 tackles.

Bryant, listed at 5-foot-9, 192 pounds, aligned throughout the secondary during his tenure. Carving his primary role as a slot cornerback, he stepped in to return 25 punts for 161 yards, as well, led by longs of 15 and 16.

After staying unsigned since the new league year opened at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, Bryant now joins an AFC South roster overseen by former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.