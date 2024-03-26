New England Patriots links 3/26/24 - Owners rule: Changes to kickoffs, replay, tackles, more in 2024

TEAM TALK
- Patriots’ full list of 2024 draft picks.
- Evan Lazar highlights Jerod Mayo discusses free agency and the Patriots draft plans at the NFL’s league meetings.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Crafting a perfect Patriots draft, free agency reactions.
- Patriots awarded Brazil by the NFL as a Global Markets Program Territory, effective April 1, 2024.
- Press Conference: Jerod Mayo addresses the media from the AFC coaches breakfast. (31 min. video)
- Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings. (3.41 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots decision-makers need to provide answers this week.
- Mark Daniels says the Patriots are under pressure to get franchise-altering draft right.
- Karen Guregian isn’t buying Jerod Mayo’s claim that his roster can support a rookie QB.
- Andrew Callahan writes how Jerod Mayo is learning on the job; His growing pains are coinciding with the Patriots’.
- Harrison Reno highlights Jerod Mayo blaming a lack of splash signings on ‘scary’ 4-13 season.
- Alex Barth explains that clarity has been added to Troy Brown’s new coaching role.
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots have discussed contract extensions with Christian Barmore and Matt Judon.
- Doug Kyed reports that Robert Kraft confirmed Tuesday that his preference is still to take a QB at No. 3.
- Mike D’Abate reports versatile CB Myles Bryan has signed a free agent contract with the Houston Texans. Where does that leave the Pats’ CB depth?
- Sophie Weller notes Jerod Mayo provides an update on WR Kayshon Boutte after he was arrested in January, charged with Computer Fraud due to bets he reportedly made as a minor under an assumed name.
- Sophie Weller talks about the NFL banning the hip-drop tackle that injured RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Mike D’Abate reports that as part of the NFL Global Markets Program (GMP) initiative, the New England Patriots have been awarded Brazil as their newest global market.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Andy Hart to analyze all the latest with the Pats. (50 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate talks with Steve Balestrieri about the Pats’ free agency so far, and more. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL trade grades, 2024 offseason: Mac Jones trade: Patriots C-, Jaguars B.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft: One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate young QB.
- Brenna White (NFL.com) RB Damien Harris announces retirement after five seasons in NFL.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Storylines we should be paying more attention to during NFL offseason.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Wrapping up NFL free agency in 2024.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Trade deadline moves to the Tuesday after Week 9 (not Week 10)
- Jeff Darlington (X) The new hybrid kickoff rules explained … it’s going to look VERY different. (2 min. video)
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Everything you need to know about the wild new kickoff rule in its one-year trial run.
- Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire) Why the NFL’s new rule against the hip-drop tackle is an unenforceable load of hooey. Defenders were already at a disadvantage, and the league has once again stacked the deck against them.
- Jori Epsein (Yahoo! Sports) Why is NFL banning hip-drop tackle: Breaking down latest controversial rule change.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Emergency QB can now come from practice squad.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Replay can now be used to overturn rulings that QB was down or out of bounds before passing.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL approves rule allowing replay review to see if game clock expires before snap.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) You’ve never seen someone play like Caleb Williams.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking top QBs from 2020-2024 draft classes: Here’s how Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and others stack up.
- Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) 2024 Hall of Fame Game: Bears, Texans to kick off annual preseason opener in Canton.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jonathan Alfano notes that Kyle Van Noy became the latest former Patriot to publicly criticize ‘The Dynasty’. He says he was ‘mad annoyed’ at first for not being interviewed, “but glad they didn’t cuz it looks trashy now!”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft wishes The Dynasty had focused more on positive Patriots stories. ‘He was not asked about the fact that every episode ended with a screen displaying a copyright belonging to “Kraft Dynasty LLC 2024.”
- Andrew Callahan relays Robert Kraft reacting to ‘The Dynasty’ criticism and acting like he was just a passive participant.
- Geoff Magliocchetti notes Mike McDaniel is ‘mourning’ the Patriots firing Bill Belichick.
