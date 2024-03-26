 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 3/26/24 - Owners rule: Changes to kickoffs, replay, tackles, more in 2024

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
Dallas Cowboys Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL trade grades, 2024 offseason: Mac Jones trade: Patriots C-, Jaguars B.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft: One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate young QB.
  • Brenna White (NFL.com) RB Damien Harris announces retirement after five seasons in NFL.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Storylines we should be paying more attention to during NFL offseason.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Wrapping up NFL free agency in 2024.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Trade deadline moves to the Tuesday after Week 9 (not Week 10)
  • Jeff Darlington (X) The new hybrid kickoff rules explained … it’s going to look VERY different. (2 min. video)
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Everything you need to know about the wild new kickoff rule in its one-year trial run.
  • Jarrett Bailey (TouchdownWire) Why the NFL’s new rule against the hip-drop tackle is an unenforceable load of hooey. Defenders were already at a disadvantage, and the league has once again stacked the deck against them.
  • Jori Epsein (Yahoo! Sports) Why is NFL banning hip-drop tackle: Breaking down latest controversial rule change.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Emergency QB can now come from practice squad.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Replay can now be used to overturn rulings that QB was down or out of bounds before passing.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL approves rule allowing replay review to see if game clock expires before snap.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Four-round 2024 NFL mock draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) You’ve never seen someone play like Caleb Williams.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking top QBs from 2020-2024 draft classes: Here’s how Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and others stack up.
  • Shanna McCarriston (CBS Sports) 2024 Hall of Fame Game: Bears, Texans to kick off annual preseason opener in Canton.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Jonathan Alfano notes that Kyle Van Noy became the latest former Patriot to publicly criticize ‘The Dynasty’. He says he was ‘mad annoyed’ at first for not being interviewed, “but glad they didn’t cuz it looks trashy now!”
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft wishes The Dynasty had focused more on positive Patriots stories. ‘He was not asked about the fact that every episode ended with a screen displaying a copyright belonging to “Kraft Dynasty LLC 2024.”
  • Andrew Callahan relays Robert Kraft reacting to ‘The Dynasty’ criticism and acting like he was just a passive participant.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti notes Mike McDaniel is ‘mourning’ the Patriots firing Bill Belichick.

