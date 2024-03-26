The focus all across the NFL is shifting toward the draft, but free agency is still going on. And even though moves are becoming sparser by the day, signings continue to happen. One of those came on Monday, when the Houston Texans brought cornerback Myles Bryant aboard.

Bryant spent the last four years in New England, and is now reuniting with former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio in Houston. How does the move impact their former team, though? Let’s take a big-picture look at it.

The Patriots lose their most dependable cornerback of 2023...

Even though the group continued playing surprisingly well, New England’s cornerback room was a mess last year as far as player availability was concerned. There was one notable exception, though: Myles Bryant, who appeared in all 17 games and led the position group with 851 defensive snaps (74.8%).

In that sense, Bryant was New England’s most reliable cornerback of 2023. Whereas the pieces around him saw constant shuffling, he was the one constant — and not just that.

Bryant also played arguably the best football of his career. He showed improved awareness in coverage, communicated well despite a near-constantly-changing cast of characters around him, and was able to play multiple spots allowing for advantageous matchups elsewhere. He also was New England’s most productive cornerback in terms of interceptions (1), forced fumbles (2), and quarterback pressures (6).

...and a backup kick and punt returner

The Patriots entered the season with Marcus Jones and Ty Montgomery as their top options returning punts and kickoffs, but neither was able to hold the job long-term. Jones was lost for the season in Week 2, with Montgomery released in November after a string of insufficient performance.

Bryant only played a marginal role in the kickoff return game — he ran back one kick for 11 yards — but was more actively involved running back punts. While originally the third option behind Jones and DeMario Douglas, he ended up leading the team with 15 returns for 105 yards. He actually tied Jones’ 7.0 yards per runback on the season.

With the All-Pro set to come back from his shoulder ailment, and with Douglas also still factoring into the mix, the need for Bryant to return punts would have been minimal to begin with. Nonetheless, his departure removes one experienced and steadily available layer of depth.

The need at cornerback comes into the spotlight again

Bryant’s main focus since his arrival was playing cornerback, and his departure once again shows that the team has an underrated need at the position. At the moment, after all, the group features some talent but an equal amount of uncertainty as well.

Atop the depth chart right now are Christian Gonzalez as the No. 1 outside option, with Jonathan Jones and the aforementioned Marcus Jones the nominal starters alongside him; the former would play on the outside opposite Gonzalez in this setting, with the latter in the slot. However, there are serious questions about the depth behind them.

At the moment, the only other cornerbacks under contract are Alex Austin, Shaun Wade, Marco Wilson, Isaiah Bolden and Azizi Hearn. All of them are either unproven in the team’s system (Austin, Wilson, Bolden, Hearn), or have so far not delivered the goods on a consistent-enough basis (Wade).

The Patriots therefore adding more cornerback depth and even potential starter-caliber options — especially on the outside opposite Gonzalez — would not come as a surprise.

Bryant leaves a success story

Bryant has been a frequent target of criticism over the past four years, and sometimes for good reason. At the end of the day, however, his tenure with the Patriots was a success considering his background.

The former college walk-on joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and over the following four seasons developed into a starter-level player at the cornerback position — one who offered depth at safety and in the return game as well. While there is no denying his limitations and how they negatively impacted his performance at times, fact is that Bryant nonetheless was a valuable member of one of the NFL’s better secondaries since his arrival.

He may not have had the one legendary moment (Malcolm Butler), or the constant knack for the football (J.C. Jackson), or the playoff history (Randall Gay), but he can therefore still be added to the success story that is the Patriots developing UDFA cornerbacks.

The departure will effectively not factor into the compensatory calculation

In theory, Bryant joining the Texans might factor into the Patriots’ compensatory draft picks calculation for 2025. In actuality, however, the signing will not tip the scales in the team’s favor.

At the moment, after all, New England has signed three more qualifying compensatory free agents than it has lost. Even if Bryant’s contract value is high enough to earn CFA status, the Patriots would still be two signings in the red (and that is before even factoring fellow defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins’ pact into the equation).

Considering that the only unrestricted free agents they have left on the market are running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive tackle Riley Reiff and special teamer Cody Davis — the final two being candidates for retirement — the Patriots very much are out of the running to receive extra selections in next year’s draft.