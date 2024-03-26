Even though they ended up not landing Calvin Ridley, the wide receiver-needy New England Patriots did manage to improve the position’s depth in free agency. K.J. Osborn, a 31-game starter in four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, signed a one-year, $4 million contract to move to New England.

The deal’s base value already suggests that Osborn could factor into the Patriots’ wide receiver mix in 2024; a look at the full details shows that he very much can be locked into a roster spot this coming season.

WR K.J. Osborn: Contract details

2024:

Base salary: $1.18 million*

Signing bonus: $2 million*

Roster bonus: $680,000

Workout bonus: $140,000

Incentives: $2 million

Salary cap hit: $3.96 million

*fully guaranteed

The Patriots guaranteed a significant portion of Osborn’s deal. Not only did he get a $2 million signing bonus, his entire $1.18 million salary was also guaranteed upon signing his deal; the resulting sum of $3.18 million — which would be his dead cap number in case of a release — suggests that the team views him as part of its offensive plans this coming season.

It is not hard to see why. Osborn had been a steady presence for the Vikings, averaging 52.7 catches, 615 yards, and 5 touchdowns over the last three seasons. While not a true No. 1 wideout like Ridley would have been, he performed well as a complementary piece — something the Patriots will be counting on as well.

Osborn projects to serve as a Z-receiver with inside/out versatility. As such, he will be part of the team’s wide receiver group alongside Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas — two players also better suited to play inside the formation.

The future of the team’s other wide receivers, meanwhile, is unclear. Right now, the Patriots also have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, T.J. Luther, and Kawaan Baker under contract.