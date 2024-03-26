Retired Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz joining Giants’ coaching staff, per report

James Ferentz will be staying in the NFL in 2024.

The former New England Patriots offensive lineman has agreed to join the New York Giants’ coaching staff, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Ferentz, 34, announced his retirement in February. The 10-year veteran will now serve as an assistant offensive line coach in East Rutherford under Carmen Bricillo, whom he overlapped with while in Foxborough.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 after playing for his father, Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa Hawkeyes product made initial stops with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. He won Super Bowl 50 with the latter organization before being released in 2017.

From there, the 6-foot-2, 290-pound Ferentz appeared in 40 games with the Patriots, starting 10, while providing depth from center to both guard spots. A Super Bowl LIII ring was earned as a member of the practice squad. He would go on to log 780 downs on offense and 130 downs on special teams.

Assisting from New England’s sideline on gamedays during his final campaign, Ferentz was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in December.

“He’s been inactive for all the games, so his role on the sideline is to help us with his experience, interaction with his teammates and the experience that he has as a player,” previous Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in 2023. “And, knowing our system, you know, things that happen on the field that players see sometimes that coaches don’t see.”

Ferentz played his last NFL snaps in what became a 26-23 win at Mile High on Christmas Eve.