The second annual NFLPA report card, polling players about their respective teams, was not kind to the New England Patriots. Just like the previous year, the team was criticized for several shortcomings and ended up ranking just 29th overall in the NFL.

While some areas received relatively positive grades, including the training staff and then-head coach Bill Belichick — both receiving team-high B- grades — others were not up to standard. The weight room was given an F grade, with the team’s treatment of families even getting the dreaded F-.

Team owner Robert Kraft, who claims he was unaware of those apparent issues, promised some significant improvement on Tuesday.

“I must tell you, I was unaware of how bad that was,” Kraft said during the NFL annual meeting in Orlando Florida. “We had a plan, and we’ll put it in place: we’re committing a whole new facility adjacent to ours that has been discussed with the young leadership team; a building that will be in excess of $50 million that will have the most modern facilities.”

The NFLPA introduced its player survey last year, and the Patriots already were among the worst-ranked teams back then. Between 2022 and 2023, however, there was no improvement. Quite the opposite, actually.

Only one grade improved over the course of the year, with the training room going from C- to C. The aforementioned weight room and family treatment, on the other hand, dropped all the way to the bottom after earning D and C- grades in 2022, respectively.

According to the players union, the participating Patriots mentioned that they feel the quality of workout equipment is below average and that they do not have enough space. In addition, the Patriots are the only team in the NFL whose players feel their facility is worse than what they can find off-site.

As for family treatment, the Patriots are one of only four teams in the league not offering daycare. For Kraft, that too has to be addressed.

“We have to correct anything,” he said. “I was not aware even of this daycare issue. That’s something that’s fixable and we want to do. The players are the heart and soul of the business. I’d be very surprised if that didn’t improve.”

Robert Kraft himself, meanwhile, earned a D+ grade from his players to make him the sixth-lowest ranked among the NFL’s owners. Patriots players also rated him a 6.9 out of 10 when asked about his willingness to invest in the club’s facilities.

The Kraft family did spend $250 million to build a new scoreboard, lighthouse, entry plaza and beer hall at Gillette Stadium recently. Now, it appears upgrades to the team facility itself are also in the works.