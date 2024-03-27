New England Patriots links 3/27/24 - Mayo, Kraft ask patience for methodical rebuild

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Drafting a quarterback should not be about the roster.
- Mike Dussault highlights Robert Kraft addressing the media from the owners meetings, discussing the Patriots offseason, draft approach and finding the next QB.
- Press Conference: Robert Kraft (16.21 min. video)
- Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings. (2.40 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL owners meetings takeaways, J.J. McCarthy sock rising in draft, new NFL rules. (2 hours)
- Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the defensive backs, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah on New England’s biggest needs and best fits. (32 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed tells us what we learned about the Patriots at the NFL Annual Meeting. 1. Patriots need ‘conviction’ with QB at No. 3.
- Tom E. Curran thinks Robert Kraft, Jerod Mayo and the Patriots need to get on-message about the future. Right now they’re sending mixed messages ahead of a critical offseason, making it unclear who’s really calling the shots.
- Andrew Callahan notes Robert Kraft said he expects the Patriots to make the playoffs, then added they know they must be patient. Looking ahead, the mantra should be patience over playoffs.
- Justin Leger relays Tom E. Curran on how the Pats need players who are ‘magnets’ to attract more talent — and the post-Bill Belichick Patriots currently are not an attractive free agent destination.
- Lou Scataglia suggestsJerod Mayo might already be setting the team back within the AFC East.
- Andy Hart notes Jerod Mayo sends a clear message: Don’t blame the Krafts for what the Patriots haven’t done this offseason.
- Mike Kadlick picks out 7 quotes & nuggets that stood out from Jerod Mayo’s AFC Coaches Breakfast press conference.
- Mike Kadlick shares 3 thoughts from Robert Kraft’s press conference at the NFL League Meetings. 2. Kraft says he was “unaware” of how bad things were in his building before seeing the NFLPA’s survey.
- Alex Barth previews the wide receivers in this year’s draft. ‘There are a number of factors that led to the overall talent level of this year’s class, meaning a lot of WR-needy teams (like New England) are in position to capitalize.’
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 class.
- Mark Daniels reports the Patriots have multiple dates set with some of the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Nick Goss looks at NFL history to see how drafting a QB in the top three doesn’t lead to instant success.
- Justin Leger highlights Dianna Russini (The Athletic) offering insight on what the Pats could do with the No. 3 pick.
- Nick O’Malley rounds up some Patriots mock drafts with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy being a suddenly popular pick to go to New England at No. 3.
- Alex Barth explains how the new NFL kickoff rule will change special teams roster building and strategy.
- Lauren Campbell hears Matthew Slater on Julian Edelman’s “Games With Names” podcast, mentioning how he almost signed with the Steelers in 2018 but a call while he was at the airport brought him back to New England.
- Lou Scataglia believes the NFL leaving the “Tush Push” alone was a wise decision, but banning the hip drop tackle is a truly embarrassing look for the league.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate opens the Patriots Mailbag to discuss the Pats desire to “burn some cash,” Eliot Wolf, and what about Stephon Gilmore returning? (31 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Five players who will thrive in 2024 NFL season thanks to offseason movement. No Pats.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Breaking down the biggest roster needs on all 32 teams. Patriots: Quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle; More.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) 10 takeaways from NFL Owners Meetings. 1. There will be fines.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking top 2024 challengers to potential Chiefs three-peat: Bengals, Texans among 11 candidates to explode. No Pats.
- Scott Alan Salomon (NFL Spin Zone) NFL Free Agency: Highlighting the top moves on defense.
- Charean Williams (ProFooballTalk) NFL announces it will play two Christmas Day games.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Pats pick Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy at No. 3.
- Rachel (In-betweenMedia) NFL Quarterback movement & life detours: The upside of being upended.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL owners approve drastic changes to Hard Knocks: Five teams could be featured each season.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Rob Pelaez reports Malcom Butler was arrested and charged with a DUI earlier in March, according to North Providence Police Department.
- Justin Leger notes Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater both rip ‘The Dynasty’ for how Bill Belichick was portrayed.
Loading comments...