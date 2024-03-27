Patriots to hold Top-30 meeting with BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, per report

With less than a month to go before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots’ scouting department is entering crunch time. This includes setting up so-called Top-30 meetings with potential targets.

The latest player falling into this category is BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. According to a report by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Patriots are among several teams on Suamataia’s Top-30 schedule.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Suamataia started his college career at Oregon in 2021, but transferred to BYU after appearing in only one game as a freshman. With the Cougars, meanwhile, he started all 23 games he appeared in over a two-year stretch — setting himself up to get selected quite early in the upcoming draft.

How early? That remains to be seen, but the projection is he will come off the board no later than the second round.

His skillset, positional flexibility to play on the left and the right side of the line, and his developmental upside at only 21 years old are all part of the reason why. Suamataia also posted a 9.38 Relative Athletic Score at the Scouting Combine, making him one of the most athletic tackle prospects in this year’s draft class.

The Patriots, of course, have a need at the offensive tackle position. While they did sign right-side starter Michael Onwenu to a three-year contract extension, the left-side spot remains a question mark. At the moment Chukwuma Okorafor, Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott appear to be the frontrunners for the starting position, even though a highly-drafted rookie such as Suamataia being added to the mix would not come as a surprise.

Suamataia is the second reported Top-30 visit for the Patriots so far this spring. The first was UCF wide receiver Javon Baker, a projected mid-round selection that would also help address a need in New England.