The quarterback-needy New England Patriots sent their A team to Baton Rouge on Wednesday to observe LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ pro day. Besides head coach Jerod Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf, the Patriots also had other prominent members of their new-look operation present.

Via a report by Christopher Price of the Boston Globe, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo made the trip as well. In addition, director of player personnel Matt Groh and senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith, were also present for the session.

The 10-man contingent was completed by quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, college scouting director Camren Williams, senior personnel advisor Patrick Stewart, and personnel coordinator Brian Smith, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Patriots doing their homework on Daniels is no surprise. One of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the draft, he is a realistic target for the team with its third overall selection.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels is coming off a highly-productive two-year stint as the Tigers’ starter. In 26 games, he completed 502 of 715 pass attempts (70.2%) for 6,725 yards, 57 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. Additionally, he carried the ball 321 times for 2,019 yards and 21 scores.

A true dual-threat option at the quarterback position and possible Day 1 starter, he very well could be headed to either the Patriots at No. 3 or the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. However the chips fall, New England’s decision makers want to make sure to gather as much information on the 6-foot-3, 210-pound passer as possible — both by watching his throwing session, and by meeting him 1-on-1 afterwards.

For head coach Jerod Mayo, this will be the first in-person meeting with the LSU QB.

“Jayden Daniels, I was on the Zoom with him, I met him before,” Mayo said during the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, FL, earlier this week.

“You have to do your due diligence. ... It’s not all about me, it’s not all about Eliot, what you guys have heard me say a lot, it’s about collaboration.”

The Patriots’ brass was not only at the LSU pro day to watch Daniels, though. While he is the star of the show simply due to his position and projected draft status, other high-profile prospects were also working out on Wednesday.

Among the 13 total players showcasing their skills were two other projected first-round draft picks, wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. The Patriots already met with Thomas at the Scouting Combine, while they reportedly had a meeting with Nabers on the eve of his pro day workout.