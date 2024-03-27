How Patriots free agency signing Antonio Gibson can earn his full contract value

Running back Antonio Gibson was the New England Patriots’ first external signing this free agency period, joining the team on a three-year, $11.25 million contract. The deal itself is a reflection of how the team views Gibson’s potential contributions in their offense: they very much are committed to him as their receiving back.

Gibson performing well in that role would not just help him secure his spot on the Patriots’ roster for the entire duration of his deal, but also bring some extra cash in. On top of the pact’s base value, after all, he also could earn $6 million extra.

How? According to a report by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the following incentive thresholds need to be met.

RB Antonio Gibson: Contract incentives

2024: Up to $2 million

$500,000: 600 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 800 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 1,000 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 1,200 scrimmage yards

2025: Up to $2 million

$500,000: 600 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 800 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 1,000 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 1,200 scrimmage yards

2026: Up to $2 million

$500,000: 600 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 800 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 1,000 scrimmage yards

$500,000: 1,200 scrimmage yards

The Patriots structured Gibson’s incentives the same each year. He will get an extra $500,000 if he reaches 600 combined rushing and receiving yards, plus $500,000 more for every subsequent 200-yard step up to $2 million total.

Reaching those marks seems within reach for the 25-year-old considering his personal NFL history. In four years with the Washington Commanders, he never dipped below the 600-yard mark: he had 1,042 as a rookie in 2020, followed by a career-best 1,331 the following season; Gibson’s production declined a bit the last two years, but he still finished with 899 and 654 scrimmage yards in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The fact that he had 654 last season also means that the first level of his 2024 incentives is considered likely to be earned (LTBE). As a consequence, those $500,000 are currently counting against the Patriots’ salary cap.

The rest of the incentives is classified as not likely to be earned (NLTBE), meaning that if indeed earned they would only hit the team’s books each following year.