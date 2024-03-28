New England Patriots links 3/28/24 - Expert draft advice for Pats: Trade down AND stay put at No. 3

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s Pro Day tour: Inside QB Jayden Daniels’ workout for NFL scouts at LSU Pro Day.
- Patriots Playbook with John Rooke: Reviewing the offseason so far, NFL rule changes & Draft preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason resets the Patriots depth chart after free agency.
- Mike Kadlick discusses the Pats finishing their recent Pro Day circuit in Chapel Hill to watch UNC QB Drake Maye
- Brian Hines’ Scouting Report: North Carolina QB Drake Maye has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback.
- Chris Mason highlights QB Jayden Daniels on why he would be confident following Tom Brady.
- Ben Volin reads between the lines on whether the Pats are telegraphing their moves with the No. 3 pick. [Free]
- Mike Kadick tells us what WEEI thinks the Patriots should do with the No. 3 pick. Hint: Not a consensus.
- Alex Barth looks at the top tight ends available in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will the Patriots jump in to draft one?
- Cam Garrity suggests 4 blockbuster draft trades to weaponize the Patriots offense.
- Phil Perry’s 2024 Mock Draft 5.0: Pats-Vikings trade produces a bounty. The Patriots pass on Drake Maye but land an OT and two WRs in this scenario.
- Bernd Buchmasser highlights retired captain Matthew Slater, who is happy he can finally call out NFL officials.
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry breaks down his most recent mock draft (Pats trade down from No. 3) and talks with ex-Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer about how crucial it is for the team to address the tackle position. (18 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brad Gagnon (Bleacher Report) One sentence of post-free agency advice for each NFL team ahead of this year’s draft. Patriots: Trade down if you can, because the first round is a well-established crapshoot, and J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix are strong QB prospects.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Draft is poker season, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy might simply be its latest QB bluff.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) What we learned from LSU’s pro day, that featured at least three possible first-round picks: QB Jayden Daniels and WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. 1) Jayden Daniels had a solid workout.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) WR Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants, met with Patriots and others ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Day.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) QB Jayden Daniels set to meet with several teams, including Patriots.
- Scouting Department (Bleacher Report) Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. scouting report.
- Albert Breer (X) Patriots college scouting director Cam Williams didn’t make the trip from Baton Rouge to Chapel Hill. Instead, Williams went to Washington, where he’ll lead a group of 4 NE scouts at QB Michael Penix’s Pro Day.
- Derrik Klassen (Bleacher Report) Top WR prospects’ biggest strengths and best team fits to maximize potential. Marvin Harrison Jr seen as a fit for the Patriots.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Updated: Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024. 19 players left; Stephon Gilmore, Ryan Tannehill among best available.
- Staff (ESPN) Everything we heard and buzz from 2024 NFL owners meetings.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) NFL rule changes: The good, the bad and the ugly.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Referees will specifically cite replay assistant, starting this year.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) With 13 touchbacks and 0 returns, Super Bowl LVIII marked the end of an era for kickoffs.
- Mark Maske (Washington Post) Breaking down the NFL’s new kickoff. [Free]
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Media mongers rumor of Woody Johnson, Robert Saleh “very heated conversation.” /’Heated discussions’ that happen at the owners meetings stays at the owners meetings.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Bill Belichick tells networks he’s not inclined to be part of a regular studio show.
- Nick O’Malley relays Andrew Marchand who reports that ESPN could be working with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films to try and find the right role for Bill Belichick.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) More former Patriots are upset by The Dynasty’s negative spin.
- Lauren Campbell updates us on where things stand with Tom Brady’s purchase of Raiders.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NCAA wants states to ban player prop bets (all other sports should want it, too)
