New England Patriots links 3/28/24 - Expert draft advice for Pats: Trade down AND stay put at No. 3

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Henry reacting after loss to Raiders
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

  • Brad Gagnon (Bleacher Report) One sentence of post-free agency advice for each NFL team ahead of this year’s draft. Patriots: Trade down if you can, because the first round is a well-established crapshoot, and J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix are strong QB prospects.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Draft is poker season, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy might simply be its latest QB bluff.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) What we learned from LSU’s pro day, that featured at least three possible first-round picks: QB Jayden Daniels and WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. 1) Jayden Daniels had a solid workout.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) WR Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants, met with Patriots and others ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Day.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) QB Jayden Daniels set to meet with several teams, including Patriots.
  • Scouting Department (Bleacher Report) Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. scouting report.
  • Albert Breer (X) Patriots college scouting director Cam Williams didn’t make the trip from Baton Rouge to Chapel Hill. Instead, Williams went to Washington, where he’ll lead a group of 4 NE scouts at QB Michael Penix’s Pro Day.
  • Derrik Klassen (Bleacher Report) Top WR prospects’ biggest strengths and best team fits to maximize potential. Marvin Harrison Jr seen as a fit for the Patriots.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Updated: Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024. 19 players left; Stephon Gilmore, Ryan Tannehill among best available.
  • Staff (ESPN) Everything we heard and buzz from 2024 NFL owners meetings.
  • Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) NFL rule changes: The good, the bad and the ugly.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Referees will specifically cite replay assistant, starting this year.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) With 13 touchbacks and 0 returns, Super Bowl LVIII marked the end of an era for kickoffs.
  • Mark Maske (Washington Post) Breaking down the NFL’s new kickoff. [Free]
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Media mongers rumor of Woody Johnson, Robert Saleh “very heated conversation.” /’Heated discussions’ that happen at the owners meetings stays at the owners meetings.

