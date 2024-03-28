Patriots free agent Cody Davis announces retirement after 11 NFL seasons

Cody Davis has played his final down in the kicking game.

The core New England Patriots defensive back announced his retirement via social media on Thursday after 11 NFL seasons.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” -2 Timothy 4:7



Pt 1 pic.twitter.com/HqyCwYR8Mu — Cody Davis (@CodyDavis) March 28, 2024

Davis, 34, had remained an unrestricted free agent since the new league year opened midway through March. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Texas Tech product played his final four campaigns in Foxborough. Over that span, he appeared in 47 games on the way to amassing 905 snaps on special teams.

While serving as the Patriots’ primary punt protector, Davis factored into each coverage and return unit to go with field goals and extra points. The stay included 35 tackles, one blocked kick as well as one fumble recovery that became his first career touchdown last fall.

“God blessed me in not only the athletic ability to play football but also provided the protection, timing, opportunities and support in order for me to live out my dream of playing in the NFL for 11 years,” Davis’ statement read in part. “I have given everything to all that I did and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’

“I am officially retiring from the NFL. I am eternally thankful for this football journey and what it has meant to me and my family. For 22 years football has been what I have done, but it is not who I am. All the success and accolades I have built up will fade away, but my identity in Christ remains. I look forward to walking closer with God, being more present with my family, serving people in new ways and finding my new career path. I have more dreams and look forward to chasing them!”

Undrafted in 2013, Davis began his NFL run on the practice squad of the St. Louis Rams. The 53-man roster promotion remained with the organization through its move to Los Angeles before agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

He made his way to the AFC East on a one-year deal in 2020 and would go on to sign an additional two contracts.