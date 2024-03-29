When the New England Patriots are on the clock third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft next month, there is a realistic chance North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will be their choice. One of the top QB prospects available, Maye would help address the Patriots’ biggest need.

Whether he will actually be available will not be entirely up to the Patriots — the Washington Commanders at No. 2 are also in the market for a new quarterback — but they are making sure to do their homework on him. His pro day on Thursday was proof of that.

Led by head coach Jerod Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf, the organization had nine people present. Not only did they watch his throwing session at North Carolina’s Chapel Hill facility, they also had a private meeting with Maye ahead of his pro day workout.

“They’ve been great,” the 21-year-old said about his meeting with the Patriots. “Coach Mayo, obviously, first-year head coach — congrats to him. I was just in there, talking with the new offensive coordinator, Coach Van Pelt, and just learned their stuff. I think it’s just been awesome for such a historic program, team, and the history up there in New England.

“Just getting a chance to try to get to know them, get to know what they’re about, and their championship mindset of getting back to the glory days has been cool.”

Maye and the Patriots have been in contact for some time now, and also had a meeting at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. Given the vacancy atop their current quarterback depth chart, it is no surprise they are taking a close look at him.

A self-described “big dude that can move,” Maye started 26 games during his Tar Heels career and went a combined 611-of-942 for 7,929 yards with 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His productivity in college paired with natural arm talent and prototypical size and intriguing athleticism quickly allowed him to establish himself as one of the top players in the draft.

Maye coming off the board within the first three picks seems like a good bet, with Washington and New England the two likeliest destinations. At the end, though, only time will tell where he will actually end up.

Maye himself, meanwhile, is not worried about any of that.

“Just focus on my craft and whoever chooses me, I think they’re going to be happy. And from there, just work from there,” he said on Thursday.

“I’m just ready to go wherever. I think all the people say, ‘Hey, do you want to go here or here?’ I’m ready to go wherever. I feel like I can add a lot to a team.”