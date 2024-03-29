What Cody Davis’ retirement means for the Patriots

Veteran special teamer Cody Davis announced his retirement from pro football on Thursday. The final four of his eleven seasons in the NFL were spent as a member of the New England Patriots, with Davis carving out a role as a core presence in the kicking game.

While the writing was on the wall, and the 34-year-old remained unsigned as an unrestricted free agent anyway, Davis’ retirement nonetheless has an impact on the Patriots. If anything, it makes some previous assumptions about the team official or at the very least shines the spotlight on them once again.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at what his retirement means from a big-picture perspective.

Only three of the Patriots’ top-10 special teamers will be back in 2024

We already knew that New England’s special teams group would look drastically different this coming season, both on and off the field. With Davis now officially joining the list of those not returning, however, we can revisit a breakdown from earlier in the offseason detailing the status of the Patriots’ 10 most-used kicking game players last year.

As can be seen, only three of them remain under contract at the moment:

Patriots special teams leaders: 2023 season Player Snaps Snap % Status Player Snaps Snap % Status Brenden Schooler 407 88.9% Under contract Chris Board 407 88.9% Released Matthew Slater 378 82.5% Retired Jahlani Tavai 359 78.4% Under contract Adrian Phillips 321 70.1% Released Mack Wilson Sr. 312 68.1% Left in free agency Marte Mapu 217 47.4% Under contract Pharaoh Brown 209 45.6% Left in free agency Cody Davis 202 44.1% Retired Ty Montgomery II 198 43.2% Released

Brenden Schooler, Jahlani Tavai and Marte Mapu are projected to play sizable special teams roles in 2024 as well. Who will join them in the game’s third phase, however, has yet to be determined; players like Christian Elliss, Sione Takitaki and Jaylinn Hawkins are candidates to make the top-10 playing time list this coming season.

For the moment, however, all of that is projection — just like a lot of things regarding New England’s special teams unit.

Personal punt protector can get added to the list of team needs

While personal punt protector is more of an assignment than a position — hence why we did not list it on our breakdown of the current team needs — it is an important one. The PP is not just responsible for keeping the punter clean as a last line of defense, but also for setting the protection up front and making sure the unit is aligned properly and in sync.

With the exception of a 17-game stretch in 2022 and 2023 he had to miss due to injury, Davis filled that role throughout his Patriots tenure. Moving forward, however, the team will need a new protector: not only is Davis riding into the sunset, his replacement during that season-long stretch of games Adrian Phillips has been released.

So, who will take over? That remains to be seen given that New England’s entire special teams unit is in a state of flux right now. One player to watch, however, might be Brenden Schooler, who once played that role during his rookie preseason.

More pressure will be on Brenden Schooler

Davis joined the Patriots in 2020 and was one of their most experienced special teamers. As such, he had a natural leadership role within the unit alongside captain Matthew Slater. With both men now retired, however, a new generation will have to emerge to fill their void on as well as off the field.

Frontrunner among them is, again, Brenden Schooler. The Patriots’ leader in special teams playing time and tackles last year, he projects as one of the few core specialists whose primary focus will be on the kicking game rather than his listed position of safety. As such, and given the tutelage he enjoyed over the last two years, he is in a prime position to take on a bigger role guiding the group — and the pressure will be on him to do so.

The team keeps getting younger

Heading into the offseason, the Patriots had 15 players on their roster age 30 or older. Of those, only six remain under contract for the upcoming season. While a seventh plus-30 player was signed in free agency — quarterback Jacoby Brissett — it is clear that New England is getting younger as part of its rebuilding process.

Director of player personnel Eliot Wolf said so himself during a media session at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit more reliance on playing young players,” Wolf said at the time. “I think it’s really important in today’s football to be able to play young players and develop from within.”

Only four free agents remain unaccounted for

Davis was one of five members of the 2023 Patriots remaining on the free agency market. His retirement reduces that number by one, leaving only running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive lineman Riley Reiff, linebacker Terez Hall, and wide receiver Tre Nixon available.