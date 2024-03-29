 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/29/24 - What price is right for the No. 3 pick?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL Combine - Portraits
Washington QB Michael Penix, jr
Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...