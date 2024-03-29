New England Patriots links 3/29/24 - What price is right for the No. 3 pick?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker and Free Agent Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye’s showcase and more Patriots tidbits from North Carolina’s Pro Day.
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels’ Pro Days. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, new rules for 2024, Rebuilding through the Draft. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Justin Leger highlights Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry debating what the right price would be for the No. 3 pick.
- Scott Zolak thinks it sounds like the Patriots are shopping the 3rd overall pick.
- Lauren Campbell tells us QB Michael Penix Jr. turned heads at his pro day, ‘athleticism on full display.’
- Alex Barth mentions that QB Jayden Daniels wasn’t the Patriots’ only meeting at the LSU Pro Day.
- Daniel Flick says the Pats are holding a pre-Draft visit with top OL prospect Kingsley Suamataia (BYU).
- Karen Guregian highlights Matthew Slater weighing in on the new kickoff return rule. “This drastically changes things. I don’t know if I would call it a kickoff anymore.”
- Lauren Campbell relays Matthew Slater talking about his final year and that despite a 4-13 record he was still “very blessed” to be doing what he was doing, and considered it “an honor to be a part of it.”
- Taylor Kyles notes a second special-teams ace, Cody Davis, announced his retirement.
- Ian Logue’s Patriots notebook: If the Pats trade down, history says to skip the QB.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Are John Henry and Robert Kraft sharing a wallet?
- Ralph Ventre looks at the prove-it contract details for LB Josh Uche.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss QB prospects Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, the possibility of trading down for OL Joe Alt, and recent mock drafts. (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Bill Belichick is writing a book. /Where can I preorder?
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Which teams aced their free agency moves, and which ones bombed? Patriots: B+.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) After Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye’s pro days, the Commanders may hold the keys to the NFL Draft.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Did LSU coach Brian Kelly reveal Washington’s plan to take QB Jayden Daniels?
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) What we learned from North Carolina, Washington pro days.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) LSU pro day takeaways: What we learned as Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, others work out in front of NFL teams.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) 2024 NFL Draft: Prospect superlatives for every position.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2024 Draft: Six logical first-round trades teams should make to benefit all parties involved.
- Charles Davis (NFL.com) NFL mock draft: 6 teams to pick QBs in top 20. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No 3.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) 2024 NFL mock draft. Pats pick NC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Chris Bumbaca (USA Today) Origins of new kickoff rule go back to demonstration with sugar packets on a table.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) NFL’s rush to implement new kickoff rules is Roger Goodell’s latest winning power play.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) The 5 most surprising NFL win totals for the season. Patriots: 5.5. /Oof.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) League’s search for NFL Media partner didn’t come up during annual meetings.
