‘The Dynasty’ recap: What we learned about the Patriots in Episodes 5 and 6

The fifth and sixth episodes of The Dynasty, the much-anticipated Apple TV+ documentary about the New England Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s, are out.

These episodes are going to be two of the toughest for Patriots fans to watch. The fifth is about Tom Brady’s season-ending ACL injury in 2008, and how the team would respond to it, along with Bill Belichick’s attempt to help the team move forward from it. The sixth is about the Aaron Hernandez situation. It’s a hard reality for Patriots fans to accept, but they do a pretty nice job of explaining what happened, and how the team got it so wrong with Hernandez in the first place.

These episodes both explore dark times and moments in the Patriots dynasty, and are hard to watch and remember, but they tell an important story about the Patriots, and just how much adversity they had to overcome to win again from 2014 on.

Episode 5: Torn

Synopsis: Following the loss in Super Bowl 42, Tom Brady goes down with a torn ACL in the first game of the 2008 season. Brady’s work to get back and how they move on from there.

Featuring: Tom Brady, Nancy Brady, Robert Kraft, Randy Moss, Tom Brady Sr, Drew Bledsoe, Matt Cassel, Bill Belichick, Alex Guerrero, Donté Stallworth, Jeannette Belichick, Tedy Bruschi, Ernie Adams, Michael Holley

Quotes of note: “I think what you realize about football, and about life, is that you never have it quite mastered.” — Tom Brady

“Cassel, can we figure out the corner blitz? Because I don’t want to have to write your mother a letter that says: ‘Dear Mrs. Cassel, we’re sorry to inform you that your son is dead because he’s a dumbass and didn’t see the corner blitz.’” — Bill Belichick

What we learned: One thing that I did not know about the 2008 season is that Tom Brady actually attempted to come back after his torn ACL. He, obviously, was unable to do that, and he was lost for the season, but even the fact that he tried to get back out there is incredible.

They do make some parallels between what happened to him and what happened to Drew Bledsoe in 2001. However, they also went into detail about how the coaching staff was ready to move on from Bledsoe, so the two situations are not the same.

The 2008 season was one of the best coaching jobs of Belichick’s career, and seeing the players rally around him and Matt Cassel was fascinating. He coached them very hard, but I think Tedy Bruschi does a really nice job explaining why that process helped him as a player.

The 2009 season, as most people know, didn’t end the way the Patriots wanted to, and so the Patriots needed to make some serious changes, leading making some big moves in the 2010 draft.

Episode 6: At All Costs

Synopsis: The Patriots draft two explosive tight ends in the 2010 draft, Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. This episode explores the fallout from the Hernandez murder(s).

Featuring: Deion Branch, Robert Kraft, Michael Holley, Devin McCourty, Ron Gronkowski, Jackie MacMullen, Ernie Adams, Bob Hohler, Josh McDaniels, Brandon Lloyd, Wes Welker, Jonathan Kraft

Quotes of note: “I have some moments where I’m like, ‘You should’ve seen that. Like, Deion, you should’ve seen that.’” — Deion Branch

“To this day, I can’t believe I got snookered like that.” — Robert Kraft

What we learned: The Patriots needed an infusion of talent on both offense and defense, and the 2010 draft helped them do that. They changed the way football was played, and had two unstoppable tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

Obviously, Robert Kraft was duped by Hernandez, telling Bill Belichick that he thought he had a good heart. Kraft wasn’t the only one that he fooled, of course, but it’s a testament to just how much the Patriots didn’t know.

At the same time, hearing Brandon Lloyd talk about the way that Hernandez acted in the locker room, and the fact that no one would hang out with him at night for their own safety, the players obviously knew that something was going on. How much the Patriots knew is still up for debate, but the players were aware that there was certainly something seriously wrong, and the organization seemingly never really did anything to stop what happened.

Hernandez asked to be traded at the combine in 2013, but Bill Belichick refused. The Patriots had just invested a lot of money into him, and trading him at that point would’ve not only been bad for the team on the field, but also have been a mess on the salary cap. There’s also no way to know what would’ve happened if he were traded. You’d have to think he would’ve found the wrong crowd, even if he was on the West Coast, because he found trouble in Miami when he was down there too.

Regardless of what could’ve been changed, the Patriots obviously made a mistake putting their time and resources into a guy like Hernandez. Robert Kraft and Ernie Adams admit that much in this episode. Ultimately, however, the only person truly at fault here is Hernandez himself.