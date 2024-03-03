The New England Patriots enter the offseason with just a single tight end, La’Michael Pettway, under contract. He went undrafted in 2020 and has yet to play in an NFL game. Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown will all hit the market, meaning the Patriots will need to be active making signings at the position.

Here are some tight ends the Patriots could add to the roster for 2024.

Dalton Schultz

No available free agent tight end had more receiving yards than Dalton Schultz. As one of C.J. Stroud’s favorite options, Schultz racked up 635 receiving yards and 5 scores in his first season in Houston.

The 2018 fourth-round pick by the Cowboys found his footing in his third season and has averaged over 650 yards and 5 touchdowns per season since, including an 8-yard, 8-touchdown performance in 2021. Schultz is two years younger than Hunter Henry and could allow the Patriots to get younger at a key position.

CJ Stroud perfect pass to Dalton Schultz for a 37-yard touchdown!



1H stats: 236 YDS | 3 TDs | 0 INT



(Via: NFL, NBC)pic.twitter.com/FWVypyexpy — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) January 13, 2024

Jonnu Smith

Yes, I know seeing this name probably gives you PSTD, but hear me out. Smith was released by the Falcons at the end of February (meaning he would not factor into the compensatory drat picks calculation) after setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2023.

Smith is a better fit in new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s scheme than what the Patriots ran in 2021 and 2022, and he should be much more affordable than he was when the Patriots gave him $31.25 million guaranteed prior to the 2021 season. Could things work out better for him during a second stint in New England?

Arthur Smith isn't a heavy screen usage guy in general but he loved getting the ball to Jonnu Smith on screens to utilize his athleticism after the catch, ranking 3rd in the entire NFL among TEs.



Does this continue in Pittsburgh? If so, which guy gets these targets? pic.twitter.com/6MJQvY4lwl — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 28, 2024

Noah Fant

A first-round pick of the Broncos in 2019, Noah Fant has been a consistent producer his whole career. Fant has recorded at least 400 yards in every season, peaking his sophomore year with 673 receiving yards. The 26-year-old tight end isn’t a strong run blocker, but he is dangerous after the catch and a vertical threat.

Gerald Everett

Veteran tight end Gerald Everett has bounced around the west coast, spending time with the Seahawks and Chargers after being drafted by the Rams. He has surpassed the 400-yard mark in each of the last 5 seasons, including twice in Sean McVay’s scheme. His experience with McVay could make it an easy transition to what Alex Van Pelt may like to run.

Gerald Everett finds the endzone on #NationalTightEndsDay pic.twitter.com/d07hsLDhNF — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) October 22, 2023

Harrison Bryant

Bryant struggled in 2023, playing in all 17 games and recording just 81 receiving yards on 13 receptions. However, the 2020 fourth-round pick played under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for the last four seasons, so his familiarity could land him in New England with his former coach. He’s a big body at 6-foot-5 who knows the system and could be a cheap depth option.

Other names on the market

Logan Thomas, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan Jr., Irv Smith, Adam Trautman