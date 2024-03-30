Cowboys and veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott open to reunion, per report

After spending 2023 with the New England Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott could find his way back to the organization that drafted him in 2016.

The Dallas Cowboys and the veteran running back have “mutual interest” in a reunion, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. No deal has reportedly been reached between the sides, however.

Sources: Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a possible reunion. https://t.co/lt0lDly6uT — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 30, 2024

Elliott, 28, has remained unsigned since becoming an unrestricted free agent midway through March. He visited Foxborough last July before agreeing to terms during training camp on a one-year contract featuring a base value of $3 million and a max value of $6 million.

From there, the former Ohio State national champion appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and played 51 percent of the offensive snaps.

On the ground, Elliott turned a team-high 184 carries into 642 yards. Out of the backfield, he turned a team-high 51 catches into 313 yards. Five touchdowns were scored. His 235 touches and 955 scrimmage yards both ranked atop New England’s roster.

In the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson, who was placed on injured reserve in December, the 6-foot, 226-pound Elliott started the final five games of the campaign. Since then, ex-Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has been added to a depth chart that also includes Kevin Harris, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and JaMycal Hasty under contract.

Elliott twice led the NFL in rushing yards while a member of the Cowboys. Across 103 contests, including 102 starts, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 class amassed 8,262 rushing yards, 2,336 receiving yards and 80 total touchdowns.

The tenure brought three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections before he was released last league year with the post-June 1 designation.