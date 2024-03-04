Offensive tackle has been a mess for New England lately. Trent Brown has been injured and discontented, and he is expected to leave in free agency. 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn suffered from injuries and saw his play diminish. Free agent replacements for Wynn in Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, and Riley Reiff all suffered from injury or illness and were not available for most of last season. That thrust Michael Onwenu into the tackle spot, and he is also an upcoming free agent.

The Patriots may be looking for starters at either or both tackle spots in free agency. Here are some names that caught my eye to fill those roles.

Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams may be the highest-profile free agent tackle this cycle. Drafted 11th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, he played just ten games in his first two seasons with the team due to injury before starting all but two games in the following three seasons.

He switched from left to right tackle before 2023, starting 17 games at his new spot this season. Williams was credited with allowing eight sacks and 23 hurries, per PFF, and received his lowest career grade of 58.5. Despite that, the 26-year-old who has strong seasons in his past with the versatility to play at either tackle spot should get paid handsomely in free agency.

Week 14 Grades



Overall Grades



Best: Orlando Brown Jr. - 88.98

Worst: Alex Cappa - 66.10



Run Blocking



Best: Orlando Brown Jr. - 91.94

Worst: Cordell Volson/Alex Cappa - 50.00



Pass Protection



Best: Jonah Williams - 100.00

"Worst": Ted Karras - 80.36



3 Pressures,… pic.twitter.com/LaFuWFiGj2 — Parker Blake (@ParkerBlake60) December 12, 2023

Yosh Nijman

With multiple trips to Lambeau recently, including one for joint practices, the Patriots have had plenty of opportunities to look at Green Bay’s rotational tackle Yosh Nijman. A UDFA in 2019, Nijman recorded a relative athletic score of 9.8. He’s been with the Packers ever since, developing into a swing tackle for them with 22 starts in the past three seasons.

He can play on either side of the line, and he graded out well as a pass blocker in 13 starts in 2022 with a grade of 74.4.

Thought #Packers RT Yosh Nijman had himself a nice game vs DAL



Some big boy reps 1-on-1 vs Micah Parsons. Ran him around the arc on one of the Watson TDs, then a tough reach on toss play (usually has a WR pin down the DE)



...turned himself into a damn solid/reliable player pic.twitter.com/pkFqyALmFv — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 14, 2022

Nijman also blocked a field goal (!!!) this season in Las Vegas.

Jermaine Eluemunor

The last time we saw Jermaine Eluemunor, he was helping the Patriots close out a season-ending win over the New York Jets with Cam Newton at the helm. In his three seasons since then in Las Vegas, the 2017 fifth-round pick has posted two of his highest graded seasons per PFF playing primarily at right tackle. Playing nearly 1,600 snaps on the right side over the last two seasons, Eluemunor has surrendered nine sacks and 36 hurries.

Jermaine Eluemunor has been solid for the #Raiders for a while now. I'm glad he's finally getting the credit. https://t.co/b3j3ST455i pic.twitter.com/4MnnlxLh3F — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) September 21, 2023

Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, when healthy. Smith has anchored the line for the Cowboys since being taking ninth overall in 2011.

Unfortunately, he also hasn’t played more than 13 games in a season in 2015, and he’ll be 34 by the end of the 2024 season. Despite the injuries, he received a grade of 89.3 as a pass blocker in 935 snaps at left tackle in 2023. If he can stay on the field, he can immediately upgrade New England’s left tackle spot.

Tyron Smith yawning on the field pic.twitter.com/fDVtuUUVMa — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) November 8, 2023

Alaric Jackson

A restricted free agent with the Rams, Alaric Jackson presents an interesting option for New England. Jackson started 15 games at left tackle in 2023 in his first year as a full-time starter. He struggled to start the season but rounded into form down the stretch, posting grades of 65 or higher in his final seven games. PFF credits him with allowing just a single sack all season, and he finished the year with a pass blocking grade of 68.3.

Alaric Jackson and Brian Burns just hanging out, having a beer together here. Perhaps we could do this more in practice! pic.twitter.com/oR2LxShxYs — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 17, 2022

Depending on how the Rams choose to handle his free agency, Jackson could be a promising young option for New England.

Other names on the market

Geron Christian, George Fant, Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Kendall Lamm