New England Patriots links 3/04/24 - Combine takeaways, free agency buzz, Wolf at the door?

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots have released CB J.C. Jackson.
- Evan Lazar offers his takeaways from the Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back workouts at the Combine and who caught the eye from a Patriots perspective.
- Mike Dussault highlights the wide receivers and running backs took who to the podiums at the combine, offering an intriguing array of options that could fit the Patriots biggest needs.
- Mike Dussault thumbnails a collection of prospects with ties to New England who capped off the final day of the combine’s interview sessions.
- NFL Combine Day 4 Recap: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with QBs and WRs and which prospects could fit with the Patriots. (10 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Why Patriots should consider drafting WR Marvin Harrison Jr.; NFLPA survey; Analytics change; Kraft on Mayo; Onwenu dynamic; More.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Jackson released, Salary cap grows; The docuseries “The Dynasty” is really taking shot after shot at former Patriots coach, Bill Belichick; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Of course there can be three good NFL QBs in this draft!
- Mike Kadlick gives us the NFL Combine news, notes, rumors, and stock up/stock down through a Patriots lens.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Combine Notebook: Intel on Drake Maye, McAdoo’s role and more
- Ian Logue’s Saturday Morning Notebook: With free agency approaching, will the Patriots sign a veteran QB?
- GimRari (PatsPulpit) Eliot Wolf, his influences, and how he might approach the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Henry McKenna thinks it would be a truly bad idea for the Patriots to look for a GM after the draft. Eliot Wolf is teaching a new scouting system to his staff for this draft. That staff would then have to get on their third system in two years for the following draft. Whiplash.
- Karen Guregian explains why the chances of the Patriots winning the quarterback derby appear slim and none. But QB guru George Whitfield believes any of the top 3 QBs are worthy of being the first overall pick.
- Doug Kyed notes he was told by multiple members of the Patriots staff that they view all three top QB prospects as worthy of a top-three selection.
- Lauren Campbell tells us how potential Patriots QB targets Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye fared during events at the Combine.
- Alex Barth matches potential rookie QBs for the Pats with free agent veterans that would fit their style.
- Harrison Reno identifies Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins as Patriots’ targets if they don’t want to draft a rookie QB.
- Alex Barth spotlights the most impressive player at each position from the 2024 NFL Combine.
- Alex Barth’s Combine standouts Day 3: QBs, WRs, RBs and Day 4: Offensive linemen.
- Mike Kadlick reports the Patriots met with top tackles Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu.
- Mike D’Abate suggests the Patriots are expected to court Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith to help secure their beleaguered offensive line.
- Mark Daniels sees the Patriots in a solid spot with their defensive line, and spotlights five defensive linemen that would fit in free agency.
- Matt Vautour mentions the Dolphins are not expected to tag standout DT Christian Wilkins, who will get a chance to test free agency.
- Andrew Callahan writes that according to sources, the Patriots offered free-agent WR Kendrick Bourne a contract after months of stalled talks; If the Pats do not resign him, the Jets, Bills may show interest.
- Matt Dolloff notes the Pats are expected to both buy and sell at receiver this offseason, whether through free agency or trades.
- Mike D’Abate wonders if New England and free agent TE Hunter Henry are headed for a spilt; While Henry and the Patriots have mutual interest in continuing their relationship, Henry is expected to test the free-agent market.
- Lauren Campbell spotlights Texans TE Dalton Schultz as a free agent option for the Patriots, especially considering the team and Hunter Henry are “far apart” on an extension.
- Mike Reiss offers his take on the Patriots release of J.C. Jackson, creating about $13.5 million in cap space.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Post Combine Takeaways: Bears’ plan for QB, and Caleb Williams, will materialize soon; More.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) 10 Observations from the 2024 NFL Combine: Could the no. 1 pick be on the move again?
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Combine takeaways: Grades for top OL prospects, plus winners and losers from on-field workouts
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from the combine: Xavier Worthy sets 40 record, J.J. McCarthy builds buzz; More.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about every team at the Combine. Patriots: Patriots way turns into ... Packers way?
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) NFL combine: Winners (WRs class, CB Quinyon Mitchell) and losers (Spencer Rattler, combine itself).
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Five offensive linemen star in Indy.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Most players don’t do every Combine workout, and many don’t do any.
- Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) Is the 40-yard dash becoming obsolete at the NFL combine?
- Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) Free Agency: The biggest roster need for each team this offseason. Patriots: QB, WR, OL.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency: Ranking best free agent crops from every team.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Five players who should stay with current team, five who should hit open market.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Buccaneers, WR Mike Evans agree to terms on two-year, $52 million deal.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) NFL reportedly tinkering with onside kicks, considering bold rules to make kickoffs ‘exciting again’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The proposed kickoff change would revolutionize the play.
Loading comments...