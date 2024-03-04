With the fourth day of workouts complete, the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books. As the New England Patriots continue to prepare with the No. 3 overall pick, here’s who helped — and who may have hurt — their draft stock throughout the week in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks

Winner: Michael Penix Jr. (Washington). Penix was the best thrower of the football among quarterbacks who participated in drills, but his big win came off the field. After suffering two torn ACLs and two season-ending shoulder injuries in college, Penix got positive medical reviews throughout the week. That could result in a team taking a chance on the lefty in round one.

Honorable mention: J.J. McCarthy (Michigan). One of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this class, McCarthy did not test but did take part of throwing drills. He received a win during measurements as he weighed in at 219 pounds, but his performance on the field looked similar to his game film as his accuracy was up-and-down. McCarthy specifically struggled when throwing left and with go-balls but was better elsewhere.

Running backs

Winner: Isaac Guerendo (Louisville). The 6-foot-0, 221-pound Guerendo has a track background, which showed on his 4.33 40-yard dash. He also shined during the explosive testing as his 41.5-inch vertical and 10’9” broad jump ranked best- and second-best in the running back class, respectively.

Others that impressed included Tennesee’s Jaylen Wright with a 4.38 40-yard dash and Florida State’s Trey Benson, who clocked a 4.39 despite weighing in at 6-feet, 216 pounds. UNH’s Dylan Laube also flashed during his field work as a pass catcher.

Loser: Bucky Irving (Oregon): It wasn't a great showing for the former Duck, who ran a 4.56 40 and tested poorly in the size and explosive departments as well. His skillset fared better in drills where he showed his added value as a pass catcher, but his overall showing won't push him up draft boards.

Wide receivers

Winners: Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell (Texas). There’s a new record holder for the fastest ever 40-yard dash, and that belongs to Texas’ Xavier Worthy who clocked a 4.21 — breaking John Ross III’s 4.22-second mark from 2017. Worthy, who is on the lighter side at 165 pounds, was clearly fast on tape and his time could elevate himself into the first round.

His teammate, Adonai Mitchell, may have solidified himself as a first-round talent on the other hand. Mitchell joined D.K. Metcalf as the only receiver since 2015 to measure in at least 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and run a 4.35 or less in the 40-yard dash.

Elsewhere, it was no surprise to see Washington’s Rome Odunze dominate in all fashions. He should be locked into the top-10. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey clocked in with a 4.39-second 40 and (not surprisingly) shined in drills. Florida’s Ricky Pearsall and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette also shined in athletic testing while LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. clocked a 4.34 40 at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds. Pittsburgh’s Bub Means also had a strong day to put him on the Day Three radar.

Loser: Troy Franklin (Oregon): The 176-pound Franklin ran well with a 4.41-second 40, but Franklin struggled throughout drills. That included a rough gauntlet drill with plenty of weaving, as well as loosing his footing on several occasions. Franklin also had some drop issues compared to his competition.

Honorable Mention: Keon Coleman (Florida State): A potential first-round pick, Coleman sparked the age old debate of game speed vs. testing speed on Friday. That was due to a 4.61-second 40-yard dash which he followed up with a top speed of 20.36 mph during the gauntlet drill, the fastest speed by any receiver over the last two seasons, per Next Gen Stats. Time will tell how NFL teams view the split.

Tight ends

Winner: Theo Johnson (Penn State). Like other previous Penn State tight ends, Johnson didn't produce much at college but drew some eyeballs last month at the Senior Bowl. His stock will only continue to rise with a dominate Combine showing that included a perfect 10 out of 10 Relative Atheltic Score. With that athletic profile at 6-foot-6, 259 pounds and ability to serve as an in-line blocker, Johnson should firmly be on the Patriots radar in the middle rounds.

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, note that I don't expect this to stand as a new 10.00 after officialhttps://t.co/HuWxnxJn85 pic.twitter.com/IlSgFxSVYP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Winner: Ben Sinnott (Kansas State). Sinnott also had an impressive Senior Bowl that backed up the production in Indy. Despite being heavier than his listed playing weight, Sinnott posted explosive jump scores and a 4.68 40. His 6.82-second three cone time also led all tight ends. With his offensive versatility, Sinnott may have worked himself into Day Two range.

Back to the Big Ten, Ohio State’s Cade Stover is a well-rounded tight end who clocked a 4.65-second 40. Additionally, Illinois’ Tip Reiman may have been the biggest winner of the group. At 6-foot-5, 271 pounds, Reiman was known more for his run blocking ability — which he showed on the blocking shed — but additionally ran a 4.64-second 40.

Offensive line

Winner: OT Troy Fautanu (Washington). Before he even took the field, Fautanu was a winner as he measured in with 34.5-inch arms. He then raised his stock on the field, as Fautanu posted a 5.01-second 40 that featured a 1.71 10-yard split. He also moved well in pass protection drills. While many project him Fautanu to move inside at the next level, he looked like an NFL tackle on Sunday.

Winner: OC Tanner Bortolini (Wisconsin). The former Badger shined athletically on Sunday, as he recorded a 4.94-second 40-yard dash and the third fastest three-cone of all-time for an offensive lineman at 7.16 seconds. Among all-time centers, that number ranks first as he broke Jason Kelce 7.22-second time from 2011. Bortolini’s 4.28-second short shuttle was also the fastest among all lineman in this year’s class. Pair that with his impressive Senior Bowl showing and Bortolini’s stock has certainly rose of late.

In a loaded offensive tackle class, the top players showed out on Sunday. That included Notre Dame’s Joe Alt solidifying himself as a top-two tackle, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga locked in a high first-round grade while BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia continued to look like a strong option for New England near pick No. 34. Houston’s Patrick Paul also clocked in with a strong 1.77-second 10-yard for a 6-foot-7, 331-pound tackle.

Two projected day three picks at tackle in Washington’s Roger Rosengarten and Wyoming’s Frank Crum also posted elite athletic testing scores. Beyond Bortolini, interior options such as Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe and South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick impressed.

Loser: Injuries. The 40-yard dash claimed several victims up front, including to a projected top-two tackle Olu Fashanu. Later in the day, Georgia’s Amarius Mims and Tulane’s Prince Pines also dropped during their sprint. It sparked a discussion if the full 40-yard dash is necessary for lineman moving forward, or if they’d be better just running a 20- or 30-yard dash.

Honorable Mention: OT Jordan Morgan (Arizona). Similar to the Senior Bowl, Morgan measured in undersized with just 32.8-inch arms. However, his 1.70-second 10-yard split ranked in the 97th percentile that might make up for the lack of length.

Defensive line

Winner: DT Braden Fiske (Flordia State). Fiske was a standout in the Senior Bowl last month where he showcased his explosiveness up front. That translated to Indy, as Fiske ran a 4.78-second 40 and 4.37-second 20-yard shuttle. He may not be the best Patriots’ fit as an interior penetrator with shorter arms, but Fiske’s athleticism could not be ignored.

Loser: DT T’Vondre Sweat (Texas). The big defensive tackle weighed in at 366 pounds this week after not seeing the scale in Mobile. While he ran a 5.27-second 40, Sweat featured poor splits and explosive grades while also loosing his footing at times in drills. At the next level, he may be limited to an early-down player.

Linebackers

Winner: Trevin Wallace (Kentucky). The former Wildcat recorded a 4.51-second 40 and reached the fastest top speed among linebackers at 22.94 mph, according to Next Gen Stats. Wallace also posted elite explosive grades despite being one of the heavier linebackers to weigh in at 237 pounds.

Loser: Meama Njongmeta (Wisconsin). Despite being built like a new era linebacker at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, Njongmeta’s game thrives on coming downhill in an old school style. Unfortunately, he runs like an old school linebacker as he clocked a 4.91-second 40 and 4.66-second short shuttle. Both numbers were worst among all linebackers.

Defensive backs

Winner: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech). A safety who can play all over the field, Taylor-Demerson showed why with a 4.41-second 40 and 38-inch vertical. His explosiveness shows on film when he plays deep, but he is not shy of coming downhill either.

Winner: DB Mike Sainristil (Michigan). The 5-foot-9, 182-pound Sainristil established himself as the top nickel in this class in Indianapolis. Beyond a 4.47-second 40, Sainristil posted a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump. He also performed well in on field drills as he showcased his former wide receiver background as a smooth mover.

Elsewhere in the secondary, Rutgers’ Max Melton showed off strong athleticism with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and 11-foot-4 broad. His work in drills was smooth as well as he may have worked himself into Day Two. Notre Dame’s Cam Hart also could be on New England’s radar as a middle-round boundary corner. The 6-foot-3 Hart posted a 4.5-second 40 and elite explosive grades.

Loser: CB Kalen King (Penn State). The Nittany Lions corner had a poor showing in the 40-yard dash, where he ran a 4.61. Combining the poor time and up-and-down junior season on the field, King may have slid down into the Day Three come April.