With the calendar flipping from February to March, the New England Patriots started the process of retaining their in-house talent. The first free agent to be brought back is quarterback Nathan Rourke, who signed a one-year deal to stay with the organization on Friday.

Rourke, who joined the Patriots as a waiver wire pickup in mid-December, started off as the team’s third-string quarterback. He was elevated to the No. 2 position for the season finale before entering the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.

Let’s take a look at what retaining him means for the Patriots from a big-picture perspective.

The Patriots have three quarterbacks under contract for 2024

There are considerable questions surrounding the Patriots’ quarterback position heading into 2024, but fact is that the club currently has three passers under contract for the new league year: Rourke returning means that he, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are all signed.

Rourke and Jones are signed through 2024, with Zappe’s contract running through the 2025 season.

Of course, whether they will all be with the club once the regular season begins in September is questionable. Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, appears to be on his way out of town after losing his starting job during the season. Zappe, who took over for the former first-round draft pick down the stretch, looked no better and might as well join him on the outs.

For now, however, their fate remains the subject of speculation. With a little over a week to go until the start of free agency and the NFL trading window, all we know is that New England has three QBs on its roster.

New England’s new staff sees something worth working with

The Patriots overhauled their coaching and personnel staff during the offseason, with the offensive side of the ball in particular undergoing an extensive restructuring process. Even though the team is now under new leadership, it apparently sees something in Rourke worth working with further.

What might that be? While it is hard to imagine him ever turning into an NFL starting quarterback, he does offer some dual-threat ability and could therefore have value as an emergency and third-string option.

During his three-year college career at Ohio University, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Rourke threw for 7,457 yards with 60 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, and gained 2,034 rushing yards with 49 more scores. Playing for the Bobcats is obviously different than playing for an NFL team like the Patriots, but his skillset is a versatile one nonetheless.

The team’s salary cap number changes slightly

As an exclusive rights free agent, Rourke was signed to a one-year tender sheet worth $915,000 — the minimum salary for a player of his experience in the league. And while that deal is on the lower end of contracts, it still qualifies him for Top-51 status at the moment: his contract volume is among the 51 most expensive on the Patriots’ roster right now, and therefore being counted against the cap under NFL offseason rules.

Rourke replaces one of the players with a $795,000 cap number, meaning the Patriots’ available resources decreased by $120,000. That change, of course, is a marginal one given the sheer volume of resources the club has available.

According to Miguel Benzan, the Patriots are $100.6 million under the cap as of Monday morning — most in the league

The free agents class is getting smaller

The Patriots entered the offseason with 24 players in need of a new contract. Rourke signing a deal to stay put, now means that the number stands at 21 with a week to go until the start of the legal tampering period.

Of the three pending free agents already accounted for, Rourke is the first to sign a contract. The other two — special teamer Matthew Slater and offensive lineman James Ferentz — both announced their retirements.

The 21 FAs are not all in the same boat, meanwhile. 16 are of the unrestricted variety, with one restricted free agent and four exclusive rights players like Rourke also part of the group.