The New England Patriots and pending free agent Kendrick Bourne have both expressed interest in continuing working together. The first step toward a continuation of that partnership might have just been taken.

According to a report by the Boston Herald, the Patriots extended a contract offer to the wide receiver last week. Additional details of the offer are not available as of right now.

Bourne, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. After four seasons with the club, he left to join the Patriots on a three-year, $15 million deal during the 2021 offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver quickly burst onto the scene, building an immediate rapport with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones. As one of the Patriots’ most productive players that year, he caught 62 passes for 877 yards and seven touchdowns in a combined 18 regular season and playoff games — making 2021 the best statistical year of his career.

Despite the promise he showed in his first season in New England, Bourne struggled to find his footing in Year 2 and with the team’s offense under new leadership. The 2023 season, however, saw him return to form: he was the team’s most consistent pass catcher over the first eight weeks, hauling in 37 receptions for 406 yards and four scores.

A torn ACL suffered against the Miami Dolphins in late October put an untimely end to what was an encouraging season at that point. It also changed Bourne’s outlook heading toward free agency.

Nonetheless, the Patriots are seemingly pleased with progress and optimistic about his outlook.

Bourne is one of currently 21 Patriots players headed for free agency, and one of 16 carrying the “unrestricted” label. He will therefore be subject to the legal tampering period starting on Monday, March 11.

Free agency proper will begin two days later, at 4 p.m. ET on March 13.