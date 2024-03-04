The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 21 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is edge defender Josh Uche, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Josh Uche

Position: Defensive edge/Outside linebacker

Opening day age: 25 (9/18/1998)

Size: 6’3”, 240 lbs

Jersey number: 55

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

A three-star recruit out of high school, Uche spent his entire four year college career at the University of Michigan. He had a relatively quiet first two years in Ann Arbor but established himself as a productive pass rusher from his 2018 junior campaign on: over his final two seasons as a Wolverine, he registered 66 quarterback pressures — 15.5 sacks, 14 hits, 36 hurries — and led the team in sacks each year.

His rapid rise and intriguing athletic profile allowed Uche to enter the 2020 NFL Draft as one of the top defensive edges available. He eventually heard his name called in the second round, after the Patriots had traded up to pick No. 60 to bring him aboard.

Over the following four seasons, the team used him primarily as a package-specific pass rusher. Appearing in 51 of a possible 68 regular season and playoff games, he registered 63 tackles as well as 18.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. But while Uche was flashed his talents on occasion, his pro career up until this point can best be summed up as a mix of inconsistency and injury.

2023 review

Stats: 15 games (2 starts) | 331 defensive snaps (29.1%), 61 special teams snaps (13.3%) | 15 tackles, 4 missed tackles (21.1%) | 37 quarterback pressures (3.0 sacks, 6 hits, 28 hurries) | 5 targets, 4 catches surrendered (80.0%), 31 yards

Season recap: Coming off a breakout campaign that saw him register 11.5 sacks over last 10 games of the Patriots’ season, expectations were high for Uche heading into the final year of his rookie contract. And while he did have some positive moments under sometimes challenging circumstances, he failed to build on the previous year’s foundation.

Despite dealing with knee and ankle injuries in the middle part of the season, he still appeared in 15 of 17 possible games. As was the case ever since his arrival, he was primarily employed as a package-specific pass rusher throughout the year: 227 of his 331 defensive snaps saw Uche rush the passer; he was basically the late-down counterpart to fellow edge defender and 2020 draft pick Anfernee Jennings.

Uche had some positive moments in that capacity. His 37 pressures ranked second on the team behind only Christian Barmore’s 49, even though he turned only three of them into actual sacks — a significant step back from his 2022 exploits.

His injuries might have played a part in this, as might have Matthew Judon’s absence. With the Pro Bowler not commanding attention opposite Uche, teams were able to hone in on the 25-year-old and hold him in check for much of the season. He still found some success as a pass rusher, but did not properly fill the void Judon left behind.

So, was his 2023 season a success or a failure? Looking purely at his statistics, an argument can be made for the latter — particularly in a contract year. All in all, however, it was simply more of a continuation of his career outside of that 10-game stretch of excellent pass rush production down the stretch the previous season.

Now, the natural follow-up question becomes what his norm can and will be.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Uche’s contract history is pretty straight-forward. He signed a four-year, $5.4 million contract with the Patriots upon joining them as a second-round draft pick in 2020 and managed to earn its full value.

Which teams might be in the running? The edge is a marquee position in today’s NFL, meaning that Uche could be a popular player when he enters the market. Clubs looking to upgrade their pass rush such as the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, or Denver Broncos might be interested in his services.

Why should he be expected back? Uche has been good at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, particularly over the last two years. Yes, his sack production has been uneven, but he has shown that his highs can be tantalizingly high. Add the fact that he was responsible for calling New England’s pressure packages on the field, and you get a player whose presence has been more valuable than the numbers might suggest.

Why should he be expected to leave? Over his four seasons in New England, Uche has never managed to play more than one third of the team’s defensive snaps. He is effectively an exclusive pass defender who offers limited value versus the run. In addition, he has yet to play a full season and outside of his 2022 campaign has had problems turning pressure into sack production or consistent big plays.

What is his projected free agency outcome? There have been flashes from Uche throughout his time in New England, but flashes alone are not a substantial basis for a lucrative long-term deal. His uneven production might therefore cost him, which could play in the Patriots’ hands. That said, it only takes one team to pounce in hopes of getting his 2022 version. Will that team be the one that gave him his NFL start and has vast resources available this offseason, though? In our projection, the answer is no.

What do you think about Josh Uche heading into free agency? Will New England retain him? What kind of contract will he eventually sign? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.