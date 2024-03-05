The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 24 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

That list includes offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Position: Offensive tackle

Opening day age: 27 (2/4/1997)

Size: 6’6”, 320 lbs

Jersey number: 72

Free agency status: Exclusive rights free agent

Experience

A tight end and defensive end in high school, Wheatley originally committed to Michigan but missed his entire true freshman season with a foot injury. After spending three years with the Wolverines — where he caught just six passes — Wheatley eventually transferred to Stony Brook in 2018.

With the Seawolves, Wheatley started in eight games but managed just six more receptions for 36 yards on the year. That led him to transfer yet again to Morgan State, where an injury cost him his entire season.

With his collegiate career in the past, Wheatley played in the 2021 Spring League season where he officially made the move from tight end to offensive tackle. That earned him a deal with the Chicago Bears, where he spent the 2021 season on their practice squad.

Eventually being released the following offseason, Wheatley spent a short stint with the Raiders before joining the Browns practice squad. Following the 2022 season, he inked a future’s deal with the club but was traded to New England for Pierre Strong Jr. at the conclusion of training camp.

2023 review

Stats: 2 games (0 starts) | 5 special teams snaps (1.1%)

Season recap: New England’s last minute search for tackle depth before the season started resulted in Wheatley being acquired by the team in late August. The tackle was active for New England’s first two games of the season in a reserve role, but contributed on the extra point and field goal units.

After appearing in two games, Wheatley was inactive for the following three weeks before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury in October. He eventually returned to practice in December, but saw his 21-day activation window expire which ended his season.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Beginning his career in Chicago, Wheatley was signed to the teams practice squad his rookie season before inking a future/reserve deal following the season. He was then released in May and quickly latched on with Las Vegas before being cut during training camp. He then spent the year with Cleveland’s practice squad and signed another futures deal with the team before being traded to New England.

Which teams might be in the running? Tackle depth is always sought after in today’s NFL, and Wheatley’s old offensive line coach, Bill Callahan, could look to reunite with the tackle with the Tennessee Titans. Other teams that may search for depth along the outside this offseason include the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.

Why should he be expected back? After being traded for last season, New England may feel it’s worthwhile to retain Wheatley for at least the time being. Plus as an exclusive rights free agent, Wheatley can be tendered and only sign with the Patriots on a low-cost contract.

Why should he be expected to leave? Wheatley did not play an offensive snap for the Patriots last season and spent the majority of the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury. With tackle expected to be a point of emphasis this offseason, New England may find now to be a good time to cut ties and look for depth elsewhere.

What is his projected free agency outcome? As an ERFA, the path is easy for Wheatley to return on a league minimum one-year deal to at least serve as a training camp body. That seems like a likely scenario, especially if Alex Van Pelt and Scott Peters, who worked with Wheatley in Cleveland, are fans of the tackle’s game.

