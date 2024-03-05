New England Patriots links 3/05/24 - Get OT! Revamping the offensive line

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar analyzes free agency from a Patriots perspective: Offensive line.
- Mike Dussault’s 2024 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerback.
- Evan Lazar puts together his post-combine 7-round mock draft for the Patriots. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Alexandra Francisco reports DT Christian Barmore bought a new home for his mother and shared it on Instagram. /Warms the cockles.
- Alexandra Francisco notes the Patriots are celebrating Read Across America Day at local elementary schools.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran has a few ideas on how the Patriots’ can revamp the Offensive Line in 2024.
- Chris Mason identifies some free agency targets to watch for. ‘Despite a roster littered with holes, Jerod Mayo cautioned that they might not be as aggressive as he indicated earlier in the offseason.’
- Mark Daniels suggests five veterans who could help the Patriots add cornerback depth in free agency.
- Kaley Brown thumbnails 5 free agents the Pats could pursue amid report the team wants to add an ‘elite defender’.
- Darren Hartwell shares the multi-year contract the Patriots reportedly have offered safety Kyle Dugger ahead of the franchise tag deadline.
- Mark Daniels reports that according to a source, the Pats want to retain LB Josh Uche, but have yet to make an actual contract offer. Free agency will start next week with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday.
- Richie Whitt wonders if the Patriots would be interested in Dolphins’ free agent DT Christian Wilkins, a move that could pair him with Christian Barmore to fortify an already strong run defense. /That would be fun.
- Mark Daniels talks about the Patriots’ plan to weaponize the offense and looks at where things stand with some potential free agent fits.
- Chris Mason, Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian tell us what they learned at the Combine about how the Patriots feel about veteran WR free agents.
- Doug Kyed gives us a free agency preview: Three QBs who could pair with new OC.
- Mike D’Abate looks at Russell Wilson’s record and addresses whether the Patriots should show interest. “their involvement in any contract talks should be tepid, at best”. /That’s a hard NO from me.
- Taylor Kyles takes a look at potential Patriots who benefited the most from the NFL Combine.
- Conor Roche looks at the skill position standouts from Combine who make sense for Patriots to draft.
- Nick O’Malley highlights draft expert Dane Brugler, who has the Patriots trading down in this years draft — and reports that Eliot Wolf “wants to stockpile draft picks.”
- Faith Pinnow believes Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy’s draft stock is climbing and he could sneak into the top 3. McCarthy called his Patriots meeting “amazing.”
- Scott Zolak shared his thoughts on all of the QB’s who threw this weekend at the Combine. “Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is ‘Mac Jones 2.0’”.
- Conor Roche tries to figure out what Mac Jones’s trade value reportedly might be if the Patriots trade him — it doesn’t seem like Jones would net much for the Pats.
- Conor Roche highlights Jonathan Kraft on how the Patriots are expected to use ‘more traditional analytic tools’ in football operations.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: Strongest case for drafting QB at No. 3 in 2024 NFL Draft.
- Cam Garrity (Patriots Wire) Full 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: First projections after NFL Scouting Combine.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots 7-round mock draft: Run on offensive players starts with QB. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Mike Kadlick’s post-combine 7-round Patriots mock draft 2.0: Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No.3.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots plan to pursue Dallas LT Tyron Smith in free agency.
- round the NFL (NFL.com) 2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest tag news on deadline day.
- Edward Sutelan (Sporting News) What is dead cap money in the NFL? Explaining the meaning behind contracts vs. salary cap space
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Why did Marvin Harrison Jr. skip his Scouting Combine media session?
- Jeremy Bergman (NFL.com) Broncos release QB Russell Wilson, take $85M dead money hit.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) As Russell Wilson, Broncos divorce, where will he land next? NFL voices weigh in – and on another key question. Patriots included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Indications are building of potential Kirk Cousins move to Atlanta.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL should ditch any lingering desire to make the Scouting Combine a traveling road show.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) There’s a lingering sense the NFL still wants to get to 18 regular-season games.
- Nathan Nguyen (BellyUpSports) Expanding the NFL season: Weighing the pros and cons of 18 games.
- Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire) Post-combine mock draft: Raiders trade up, Pats trade out, Justin Fields to Washington.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2024, post-Combine edition. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Post-Combine mock draft: Patriots get their QB of the future, LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lawyer: Ariel Young’s family is “horrified” by the commutation of Britt Reid’s sentence.
