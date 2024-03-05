With backup quarterback Nathan Rourke returning on a one-year deal, the New England Patriots have officially begun re-signing their 2024 free agency class. Whether any of his teammates will join Rourke before the market opens next week remains to be seen, but it appears at least one player will not: tight end Hunter Henry.

According to a report by MassLive, Henry and the Patriots remain “far apart” on a potential contract extension. The team would like the 29-year-old back under the right financial circumstances, but as of right now he appears headed for the open market.

Henry originally joined the Patriots as part of their 2021 free agency class, arriving on a three-year, $37.5 million contract. He want on to appear in a combined 49 games, catching 134 total passes for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns — establishing himself as one of the team’s top performers on the offensive side of the ball.

Nonetheless, questions hovered over Henry entering the offseason. Not only did the Patriots overhaul their offensive coaching staff, including the coordinator and tight end coaching positions, he also is coming off what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.

All in all, Henry played 14 games for the Patriots in 2023. The first-time team captain finished the year with 42 receptions for 419 yards and a team-leading six receiving scores.

His future with the organization remains unclear nonetheless.

Henry is one of three members of New England’s 2023 tight ends group headed for unrestricted free agency. Fellow TEs Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are also set to enter the market once it officially opens on 4 p.m. ET next Wednesday, March 13.