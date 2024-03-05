NFL free agency will pick up steam next week with the start of the so-called legal tampering period. However, one big deadline is already coming up on Tuesday: by 4 p.m. ET, teams will have to decide whether to use the franchise tag or not.

The New England Patriots are one of the teams to keep a close eye on in that regard. Among their 16 unrestricted free agents-to-be are two realistic candidates to receive the tag before Tuesday’s deadline, safety Kyle Dugger and offensive lineman Michael Onwenu.

Dugger and Onwenu both arrived in New England as part of the team’s 2020 draft class, and have become valuable players at their respective positions.

Dugger, 28, was brought aboard as a second-round selection. A versatile player in the Patriots’ secondary, he has appeared in 62 games with 53 starts and has registered nine interceptions as well as two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns. The Lenoir-Rhyne product has also taken over a leadership role on defense following the retirement of long-time starting safety Devin McCourty.

Onwenu, 26, has played 65 games with 56 starts at three different positions: he lined up at left guard, right guard and right tackle over his last four seasons, playing starter-caliber football at all three spots. Already one of the league’s top run blockers coming out of Michigan, he has since developed into a well-rounded O-lineman.

Naturally, both he and Dugger are expected to have a considerable number of suitors should they make it to the open market. The Patriots, meanwhile, have expressed their desire to keep both players in the fold.

“We definitely want to keep Mike and Kyle,” director of scouting Eliot Wolf said during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. “We’re hopeful we’ll continue to work with Kyle’s agent and Mike to make that happen.”

The next step in that process will come on Tuesday with the closing of the franchise tag window.

The tag itself is a fully guaranteed one-year contract that is used to keep an unrestricted free agent from entering the open market. Each team can only use it once per offseason, meaning the Patriots can only use it either on Dugger or on Onwenu (or, in theory, on another pending UFA).

The franchise tag values differ from position to position. Tagging Dugger would cost the Patriots $17.123 million against their salary cap, with Onwenu commanding $20.985 million. If tagged, teams still have around four months to reach a possible contract extension in order to potentially bring that number down; if not, the tagged player will spend 2024 under the tag and its associated cost.

New England has not used the franchise tag since the 2020 offseason, when guard Joe Thuney was tagged. Thuney left as a free agent the following year.