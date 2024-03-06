 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 3/06/24 - Roster-building 2024: Keeping the LB room strong

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
New York Jets v New England Patriots
LBs JaWhaun Bentley (8) and LB Mack Wilson Sr. (3)
Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Five teams that must make a splash in NFL free agency. No Pats /?!?
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
  • Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Winners and losers from NFL franchise tag deadline. Pats among winners.
  • Matt Verderame (SI) Salary-cap space for every AFC team. The Patriots, Colts, Texans and Titans are loaded with more than $70 million to spend, while the Bills, Broncos, Chargers and Dolphins still have to dig out of big holes.
  • Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) One key player each team can’t afford to lose in free agency this offseason. Patriots: Kyle Dugger. /I love Dugger but would have picked Mike Onwenu.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 free agents of 2024: Updated.
  • Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame (SI) NFL 2024 Free Agency: The top 50 players available in 2024.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Top 25 free agents. No. 17 Trent Brown. No. 22 Mike Onwenu.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking best free agent crops from every team.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) Top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade.
  • Albert Breer (SI) The free agency market for Saquon Barkley, other RBs.
  • Tyler Dragon (USA Today) NFL rumors: Saquon Barkley expected to have multiple suitors in free agency.
  • Michael Rosenberg (SI) It’s time to find out the real key to the Tush Push. Now that Jason Kelce has retired, we might learn that he, not Jalen Hurts, was so crucial to the play in the Eagles’ offense.
  • Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3. “While Maye didn’t work out at the combine, the feedback from team sources was 100 percent positive regarding his interviews and work on the whiteboard. Let’s plug the QB into a QB-needy spot.”

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Andrew Bucholtz (Awful Announcing) Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions reportedly chasing Bill Belichick, possibly for alternate broadcasts with Nick Saban. /Must-see broadcast.
  • Karen Guregian notes ‘Dynasty’ director Matt Hamachek doesn’t agree with the criticism that Bill Belichick is being portrayed as a villain.
  • MassLive hears ‘Dynasty’ director explain Tom Brady’s absence in Aaron Hernandez episode: ‘I didn’t ask him any questions about Hernandez.’
  • Chris Mason highlights the ‘Dynasty’ director on why two Patriots SBs didn’t get much screen time. /Already played out? But Hernandez wasn’t?!? Bullsh*t. He wanted scandal more than winning stories.
  • Sam Neumann (Awful Announcing) Boston radio hosts refused to give Celtics credit for blowout win. This comes even though the Celtics hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 48-12 record and riding an 11-game winning streak. /Take a guess at which hosts, lol. Boston sports fans deserve so much better, but settle for this.

