Matthew Judon has seen a lot since joining the NFL in 2016, but this year still presents a first for him. Up until this offseason, he has never been part of an head coaching change.

With the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick mutually parting ways in January, however, Judon now gets to experience what such a franchise-altering transition feels like. For Judon, who said it was “amazing” to learn from the Patriots’ long-time head coach, this change ushered in a new era capable of revitalizing the franchise.

“I think just with him leaving, it’s just new energy and new life in the building,” the Pro Bowl linebacker said during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday. “Sometimes it’s just time. And I think it was just kind of one of those times.

“And I think with the hiring of Mayo, bringing in somebody that’s been actually there for those years — that understands player perspective and coaching, and how Coach Belichick actually ran the system. Bringing in somebody like that instead of somebody that’s outside, that didn’t know at all, kind of helped us. It kind of helped us because I think Mayo has seen it going one way, and he’s trying to get it to go a different way.”

The Patriots were the most successful team in the league during Belichick’s two-decade long reign atop the organization’s football operation. However, after six Super Bowls and an unprecedented dynastic run, the team recently failed to return to its previous levels and missed the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.

After bottoming out at 4-13 last season, the future Hall of Famer and the team decided to go their separate ways. One day later, former Belichick assistant Jerod Mayo was announced as the new head coach.

Spending eight seasons with the Patriots as a starting linebacker and team captain, Mayo’s experience both on and off the field resonates with his players.

“I think when we start, we’re all going to try and run through a wall for Mayo just because he always had our back throughout everything that we go through,” said Judon. “We always would kind of go to talk to him, and he would understand ... and he would come to us and just kind of talk to us.”

Whether Mayo will get the Patriots back on track will be seen; the shoes he has to fill are enormous. That said, there is optimism at One Patriot Place about his potential as the team’s new head coach.

Just ask Matthew Judon.

“We got new life,” he said. “We got new expectations.”